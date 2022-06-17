In ‘Equalizer 3,’ Denzel Washington And Dakota Fanning Reunite!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The famous actress Dakota Fanning is going to reunite with Oscar-Winning Denzel Washington in ‘Equalizer 3’. It has been 20 years since the pair made an action thriller Man On Fire which blew away audiences, released in 2004.

In that film, Dakota Fanning has looked something like a major young acting talent. While the character of Fanning got taken, Denzel Washington got to showcase a violent Charles Bronson-style side of himself that his fans largely hadn’t seen at that point.

As per our source, Fanning told us that she is set to star opposite Washington in Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer 3’ for Sony pictures.

Who Are The Producers Of The ‘Equalizer 3’?

Noted by Richard Wenk, the film is produced by Escape Artist Todd Black who was nominated for Academy Award, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and Washington. Though the plot is under wraps. This is the third film of the Equalizer series which is directed by Fuqua and starring Washington.

The first series of the Equalizer earned $192.3 million worldwide and the second one earned more than $190.4 million worldwide. The release date is already declared as 1st September 2023. Both series one and two were made on modest budgets of $60 to $80 million.

What Was The Story Of The Two Series Of Equalizers?

The first film of Equalizer was similarly built on the premise of Denzel’s character – a former Marine and DIA operative Robert McCall – having an interaction as a father with a young girl whose name was Teri. The role of Teri was acted by Chloe Grace Moretz. In the film, Teri was working as a prostitute for the Russian mob.

In the Equalizer 2, there was also a younger character with whom McCall made a bond. It was like a staple of the franchise, at this point. Although the plot is not announced, there is a specious reason to assume that Fuqua and Washington are interested to make again the dynamic of Man on Fire.

Dakota Fanning:

Dakota Fanning is currently 27 years old as she was born on 23rd February 1994. She acted in various films including Uptown Girls in 2003, The Cat in the Hat in 2003, Man on Fire in 2004, Dreamer in 2005, War of the Worlds in 2005, and Charlotte’s Web in 2006 as a child actress.

She has received numerous awards for her talent as an actress. She achieved Young Artist Awards, National Arts Awards, MTV Movie Awards, Black Reel Awards, etc.

Denzel Washington:

American actor Denzel Washington is presently 67 years old. He has been considered the actor who reconfigured ‘the concept of classic movie stardom ‘. Washington is also known for his constant collaboration with directors Spike Lee, Antoine Fuqua, and Tony Scoot.

He achieved various Awards including 1 Tony Award, 2 Academy Awards, 3 Golden Globe Awards, and 2 Silver Bears. In 2016, the ‘the Man on Fire’ actor received the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award, and in 2020, he was named ‘the greatest actor of the 21st century ‘by The New York Times.