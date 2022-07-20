0 SHARES Share Tweet

Everyone knows about Sir Elton John as he is a music maestro. His qualitative work was great stuff that earned him a knighthood from the Royal Household of England.

Recently, this British rock music legend performed his final United States concert in the Dodger Stadium. It was his farewell Yellow Brick Tour for 40,000 fans present at the concert.

Elton John Says Goodbye To Detroit In Comerica Park Show

In fact, Elton John has done 26 concerts in his career in the United States, and this was notedly his last one. These 26 concerts included five shows on the present trek, with a couple of shows organized at Little Caesar Arena in 2018 and the past February.

Bidding Farewell Performance

As it was his last concert in the United States, he got a bit emotional with the fans. In fact, it was a super version of the concerts done before in the town.\

The massive rear-stage video screen was moved from one side to another. It was brought from behind the band to the upper part of the stage. On the other side, the open slides in the stadium allowed seating capacity beyond the foul poles.

In the concert, he sang a variety of his hit numbers and entertained the audience. Every song had a fresh potency in it. Some of them are ‘Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters’, ‘Bennie and the Jets, ‘Philadelphia Freedom’, and many more.

Despite the heat, the fans of Elton John enjoyed his songs. Apart from this, the fans supported a variety of Elton’s costumes from his past concerts as a gesture of appreciation.

From boas, glittery costumes, extravagant eyeglasses, and many other things that were worn by Elton John in past concerts. Not just this, glossy and glittery Dodger outfits were seen at the stadium too.

The arrangements were on the point and the security was tight because of the popularity of Elton John.

Indeed, the fans said that they will not be able to overcome the music and songs presented by Elton John in the concert.

Elton Joh Connecting with the Audience

During the show, Elton John talked to his fans and appreciated their presence. As it was an emotional moment for him, various videos were played during the concert.

These videos exhibited pictures from John’s illustrious career that made the fans relive the moments.

The videos of ‘Crocodile Rock’, ‘The Bitch is Back, ‘Saturday Night’s Already for Fighting’, ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’, and “The Bitch is Back’ was exceptional tracks that made the audience dance.

Apart from all this, Elton John made a speech where he bid adieu to his fans and said that they cannot be forgotten in any way.

Also, he stated that it is his last tour in the city of Michigan and Detroit; but, his heart will remain here. Indeed, Elton said that he will tell his family and kids about the love the fans have showered on him.

On listening to this, the fans got emotional and shouted his name in support.

