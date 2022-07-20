0 SHARES Share Tweet

William Bradley Pitt, the American actor and film producer, recently sported a brown Rugged Skirt at Bullet Train Premiere In Germany. The way he appeared on the red carpet counted as a unique style to the actor Last Tuesday, Brad, 58, was spotted in a very new look and feel at a screening of the actor’s new film, Bullet Train, in Berlin.

Actor Brad Pitt Makes A Fashion Statement In A Skirt

The photos from the event hit the internet in no time and got viral. In the footage and the snaps shared, the actor seemed busy posing on the red carpet. The outfit in which he was there made him catch the whole attention of the audience and the media.

Bradd Pitt was wearing a brown, knee-length Rugged skirt, which made him stay unique in the event. For the raw-hem skirt, he paired it with the very same brown color jacket. The combo looked simply brilliant and superb.

The actor, who is very fond of the latest trends and style, finished his cool look by wearing tortoise-shell sunglasses, pair of black high combat boots, and his signature lengthy chain.

The mini skirt he was in clearly showed the tattoos on both of his legs. The tattoo was all about a skull and a detailed face of a rhinoceros.

Pitt’s stunning look made him stand unique among the rest of the Hollywood stars who came to attend the event. Some of the notable names include Harry Styles, Jaden Smith, Oscar Isaac, Gerard Butler, Vin Diesel, Jared Leto, and Billy Porter.

Along with the co-stars of Bullet Train, Zazie Beetz, and Joey King, Brad posed for photos on the red carpet. The actor rocked a sleek, and his style was mindblowing.

While promoting his film, Troy, which was in 2004, he opened up his words on favoring filling men’s wardrobe collection with skirts. At that time, he even said that the time is near and that you can see men wearing skirts very soon. The wors he then gave, now made into action.

The Academy Award-winning actor kept himself posing in a variety of ways. The media seemed to be rushing to click the best photos of Brad Pitt so that they don’t want to miss any of his great posings of all time.

The actor is now on an international tour with Aaron Taylor Johnson, Joey King, and Brian Tyree Henry, his costars to promote his new movie.

During their official tour, the team was called for a photoshoot in Paris. For this, Brad displayed him in summer attire. He was spotted wearing a slouchy linen suit paired with a deep orange T-shirt, which was the peachy-keen color. He made his look perfect by wearing a pair of stunning yellow sunglasses and a long golden chain.

His new movie, Bullet Train is all about a mix of action and comedy. In the film, Brad Pitt is staring as an assassin, who gets back to duty after rebounding from a bout of burnout.

The fans are all eagerly waiting for the movie to release!

Read More: