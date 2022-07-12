Model Ella Baig And Former Boxer Nicola Adams Share Birth Of Son

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The 39-year-old boxer Nicola Adams and 24-year-old model Ella Baig welcome their baby boy on Saturday around 7 am.

Ella Baig And Nicola Adams Having Baby Boy, New Incoming

The homosexual couple shared an ultrasound scan on Instagram while disclosing the pregnancy to their fans on 17 February. They were delighted to announce the news as they conceived after three years and after Ella suffered two failed IVF and a miscarriage.

The couple has been together for the past four years since April 2018, after Nicole broke up with her former boyfriend, Marlen Esparza, and met Ella.

Adams is the most praised former female boxer who retired undefeated when she faced an injury in her pupil.

In 2012, Adams was on top of the list of the most influential LGBT person in Britain by The Independent. On winning the gold medal in the 2012 Summer Olympics, she became the first openly LGBT person to win an Olympic boxing gold medal.

Ella is a homosexual who has previously dated men, and women but has remained single until she met Adams in 2018. She is a model with 22.4k followers on Instagram. She began her modeling career by singing with the HLD Management Company. The young social media influencer has appeared on many TV shows such as Celebrity Gogglebox, Loose Women, etc.

Recently, the couple revealed that they had been trying to conceive since 2019 but faced disappointment. But finally, the happiness reaches their home after baby Adam is born.

After announcing the baby’s arrival, Nicola posted several pictures of the three of them smiling together in the hospital on Instagram for her 179k followers.

Adams also wrote a caption sharing her excitement to welcome their son into the world on Saturday morning at around 7 am. She added that nothing prepares you for this moment in life, but she is so overwhelmed with love and proud of Ella.

Within a few minutes of posting, her Instagram was filled with congratulatory wishes. Her famous friends and fans congratulated her and welcomed the baby Adam cheerfully.

Singer Fleur East commented: “Ahhhh congratulations!!! Welcome to the world baby!”

Nicola’s former Strictly dance partner said: “I am beyond excited and happy for you!!!!!!!!! [You’re] gonna be such amazing parents!!!!”

Ella and Nicola together said that they are so excited to announce to the world that baby Adams has arrived. The first time they laid their eyes on him, they felt instant love and the strongest bond.

The couple showed their struggle in words that they went to the moon and back to get you, and they can not wait to spend the rest of their lives watching him grow.

Adams expressed her concern about the stigma attached to the IVF process. She also said there is a huge lack of parenting books for same-sex families.

The Olympic champion made history in 2020 by participating in Strictly Come Dancing’s first same-sex pairing alongside Katya Jones. But they had to leave the show early after Jones tested Covid positive.

The baby already has an Instagram profile with more than 2000 Instagram followers.

We congratulate and wish lots of laughs and happiness to new parents.

