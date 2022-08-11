Armie Hammer Net Worth 2022, Bio, Wife, Birthday, Age, And More!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Armie Hammer is an actor from the United States. Armand Douglas Hammer was born on August 28, 1986, in Santa Monica, California. This is where Armie Hammer grew up. His mother Dru Ann worked as a loan officer at a bank, and his father Michael is the owner of Armand Hammer Productions, Knoedler Publishing, and several other companies. Armie Hammer’s net worth is estimated at $100 Thousand

Armie Hammer’s net worth is estimated at $100 Thousand Armie Hammer is the son of Dru Ann Mobley and businessman Michael Armand Hammer. The actor is also the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer.

The estimated net worth of Armand Hammer at his death was $800 million. He became a millionaire in the 1910s, when alcohol was illegal, by selling a ginger extract with a lot of alcohol to drugstores. Armand also made his money by raising cattle and selling artwork.

According to reports, Armand’s great-grandfather put his third wife’s money into two wells that belonged to Occidental Petroleum. In 1990, when Armie’s great-grandfather died, Michael, Armie’s father, received more than $180 million from the family business. Michael is responsible for his family’s oil business, but also owns other businesses such as Hammer Productions and Hammer Galleries

Armie Hammer Career

Armie’s first film was “Flicka,” which came out in 2006. The following year, he was cast as Batman/Bruce Wayne in “Justice League: Mortal,” but the film was canceled. In 2008, Hammer appeared in “Blackout” and landed the lead role in “Billy: The Early Years,” a biopic that earned him a Grace Award nomination for Most Inspiring Performance in a Motion Picture or TV Show.

Hammer had guest roles in “Reaper” and “Gossip Girl” on The CW in 2009, and he also appeared in the comedy “Spring Breakdown” directed by Amy Poehler and Rachel Dratch. In the movie “The Social Network,” which came out in 2010, he played real-life twins Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. This movie was about how Facebook came to be. The film grossed $224.9 million at the box office, was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture of the Year, and won more than 170 awards. In the 2011 film “J. Edgar,” Armie played former FBI Deputy Director Clyde Tolson.

Armie Hammer Personal Life

After meeting Elizabeth Chambers two years earlier, Armie started dating her in 2008. They married on May 22, 2010, and their children Harper (December 1, 2014) and Ford (January 15, 2017) saw the light of day.

Hammer and Chambers opened their first Bird Bakery in 2012 in San Antonio, Texas. They later opened a second Bird Bakery in Dallas. As of 2019, Armie Hammer is married to the former model, actor, and TV personality Elizabeth Chambers. Armie reportedly met Elizabeth in 2006 through his friend, artist Tyler Ramsey. He fell in love with her right away. Unfortunately, they didn’t start dating until 2008.

Armie Hammer Tv Shows

Armie Hammer made his first television appearance in the series Arrested Development when he was 19 years old. After that, he had guest roles in the series Veronica Mars and Housewives.

In the 2006 film Flicka, he made his first appearance as a student with no name. However, he gained great attention when he played Billy Graham in the 2008 independent film Billy: The Early Years. The next year, 2009, Hammer had recurring roles in two successful CW series: Gossip Girl and Reaper.

In 2010, Armie played the two Winklevoss twins in The Social Network, which was praised by critics and is said to have given him his breakthrough. For this role, he was nominated for several awards and won the prize for “Best Supporting Actor” at the Toronto Film Critics Association Awards. Along with the rest of the cast, he also won several group awards.

