Khaled Mohammed Khaled is DJ Khaled’s real name. DJ Khaled is an American record producer, executive, and DJ.

With his book The Keys being on the New York Times Best Seller list. DJ Khaled has found success as a writer.

DJ Khaled Net Worth

DJ Khaled is with a massive net worth of $510 million. Live concerts and book sales are two of Khaled’s primary revenue streams. Hollywood’s most expensive big name is likely DJ Khaled. As a result of his prosperous career, he has accumulated a sizable collection of residences and vehicles.

As of 2018, the American DJ, record producer, and radio host, DJ Khaled has a net worth of $40 million. The sale of his collection and the production of music are his main sources of revenue. He has written books as well, and in 2016 he released The Keys.

DJ Khaled Bio

DJ Khaled was born to American-immigrant Palestinian parents. He was born on November 26, 1975. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. Khaled’s musical parents played Arabic music. And as a young child, Khaled became interested in rap and soul music.

DJ Khaled’s debut album, “Listennn… the Album,” was published by Koch Records. It was on June 6, 2006. It debuted at number 12 on the US Billboard 200 chart. Akon, Rick Ross, Lil’ Boosie, Trick Daddy, Ace Hood, and Plies were all featured on the 2008 track “Out Here Grindin” from DJ Khaled’s third album We Global.

Victory, DJ Khaled’s fourth studio album, was made available on March 2, 2010. Drake, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Nas, and Snoop Dogg all made cameos on the record.

DJ Khaled revealed the name of his upcoming album. It is made in a video on December 10, 2011. It is along with the release date of “coming soon,” which was assumed to be 2012.

In an interview with MTV on April 28, 2014, DJ Khaled disclosed that Jay-Z would be on his upcoming song. On July 17, 2020, Khaled concurrently released the tracks “Popstar” and “Greece.”

Both of which featured Canadian rapper Drake. DJ Khaled and Dolce & Gabbana worked together. They created a line of ready-to-wear and beachwear items in March 2021.

DJ Khaled Age

DJ Khaled is 46 years old.

DJ Khaled Height

DJ Khaled is 5 feet 6 inches tall (1.68 m).

DJ Khaled Relationship

DJ Khaled, a married guy, started dating American entrepreneur Nicole Tuck. Asahd Tuck Khaled is the son that the couple was gifted with. Asahd was born on October 23, 2016. The pair used to take their two-year-old son to various celebrations.

They liked spending time with him. Additionally, Khaled bought his child a $100,000 watch for his birthday.

Along with their toddler, Tuck Khaled, DJ Khaled, and Tuck have also participated in the Grammy honorary route. The musician DJ Khaled disclosed to Jimm that his son Asahd has started working as the album’s main producer.

DJ Khaled Music Genre

We The Best Forever (2011), Kiss The Ring (2012), Suffering from Success (2013), Serenity Now (2014), and many more mixtapes by Khaled have all been published.

Nine studio albums, two albums with Nas, two albums with Rick Ross, and one album with Lil Wayne, have all been released by him. His most recent work, Grateful, came out on June 23, 2017.

DJ Khaled has also hosted a radio show called The Hollywood Shuffle on DJ Whoo Kid’s station in Miami. There he has conducted interviews with musicians including Drake, Rick Ross, and Jeezy. He collaborates with various musicians, such as Snoop Dogg.

DJ Khaled is one of the most well-known performers in America. It is due to his several chart-topping hits. With more than a decade of experience in the music industry, DJ Khaled has produced a number of top hits.

DJ Khaled’s most popular songs include “I’m the one” (Greatful, 2017), “Every chance I get” (Khaled Khaled, 2021), “Popstar” (Khaled Khaled, 2021), “Do you mind” (major key, 2016), “Wild thoughts” (Greatful, 2017), “No brainer” (father of Asahd, 2019), “Lean back” (True Story, 2004), and many more.

DJ Khaled Car Collection

DJ Khaled spent an astounding $700,000 on a brand-new Ford Mustang last year. He spent an additional $100,000 on car upgrades. He also has a $140,000 Lexus GS in his possession.

The list below includes all of DJ Khaled’s other vehicles. 8% of DJ Khaled’s entire fortune and net worth comes from his collection of automobiles. Audi Q5, Mercedes G-Class, Lamborghini Huracan, Porsche Panamera were in his garage.

DJ Khaled Wristwatch Collection

DJ Khaled is a passionate admirer of expensive timepieces. DJ Khaled owns around 30 high-end timepieces. It ranges from Piaget to Richard Milne. The following is a list of some of DJ Khaled’s watches.

The price of a Jaeger Lecoultre is $300,000. A Breguet & Fils and a Rolex worth $310,000 USD. The value of Vacheron Constantin is $200,000.

