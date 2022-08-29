Tobey Maguire Net Worth, Bio, Age, Height Family, Movies!

Tobey Maguire is an American actor and producer. He is best known for playing the iconic superhero Spiderman in the 2002 film. He has worked with a variety of renowned actors and actresses. It includes George Clooney, Tracey Ullman, Cuck Norris, and Roseanne Barr.

Things To Know About Tobey Maguire Net Worth, Bio, Lifestyle!

He made memorable cinematic appearances in The Good German, The Great Gatsby, and Brothers. He assisted in the production of “Good People.” A production firm he owns is called Material Pictures.

Another movie he co-produced was Pawn Sacrifice. Tobey Maguire was born on June 27, 1974. His most well-known performance was as the lead in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy (2002–2007).

Two Saturn Awards were given to him, one of which was for best actor. Maguire co-produced Good People. The same year he founded his own production business, Material Pictures. In 2014, he created Pawn Sacrifice and portrayed Bobby Fischer in it.

Tobey Maguire Net Worth

Tobey Maguire is an American actor and producer with a staggering net worth of $75 million as of August 2022. His most well-known roles are in the Spider-Man trilogy. It began in 2002.

In addition, he has been in a number of other successful movies over the years.

Tobey made a good $4 million on the first Spider-Man. However, he would receive significantly more money for the following two sequels. As a result of the 2002 Spider-Man global box office haul, Maguire’s compensation for the next sequel was increased.

Tobey agreed to a salary of $17.5 million for the second Spider-Man. It is in exchange for an additional 5% of the movie’s overall box office revenue. In all, Spider-Man 2 made a stunning $788.6 million at the box office worldwide. Of which, $5 million, or $39.43, went directly to Tobey.

Like that, he received an additional $17.5 million in basic pay for the position. This came to $56.93 million in total. In addition, Tobey renegotiated his remuneration for Spider-Man and the concluding film.

This time, the base salary was cut somewhat to $15 million. But the backend bonus was increased to 7.5% of the overall box office receipts.

Tobey Maguire Bio

Wendy and Vincent were his parents. His mother was a scriptwriter and film producer. His father was a trained chef. His parents split when he was two years of age. And he was raised by various family members.

The oldest half-brother is Tobey Maguire. Vincent Jr., Sara, and Timothy are three of his half-siblings from his father’s second marriage. While Weston and Jopual are from his mother’s second marriage.

His brother Weston is a snowboarder. Jopaul wanted to make it as an actor. Regarding Tobey’s other half-siblings, Vincent Jr. is an accountant, and little is known about them.

Tobey Maguire Age

Tobey is age 46 as of 2022.

Tobey Maguire Height

Tobey Maguire, a well-known actor, is 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Tobey Maguire Family

On September 3rd, 2007, Tobey Maguire wed jewelry designer Jennifer Meyers. Their wedding was in Kona, Hawaii, United States. Ruby Sweetheart Maguire was their first child.

Ruby was born the same year that they got engaged. The pair divorced in 2017. Ruby and Otis Maguire are their two children.

Tobey Maguire In Movies

When Tobey started his acting career in 1989. It occurred when he was 14 years old. He specialized in jobs that required him to act much younger due to his youthful charm.

He made numerous TV advertisements and guest appearances at this time. It is on Texas Ranger, Walker, Roseanne, and the Fox TV series Great Scott, among other shows.

His past productions include The Great Gatsby (2013), Brothers (2009), Pleasantville (1998), Ride with the Devil (1999), The Cider House Rules (1999), Wonder Boys (2000), Seabiscuit (2003), and The Good German (2006).

Tobey Maguire Car Collection

The amiable neighborhood Spider-Man enjoys driving expensive vehicles. His selection of vehicles is respectable. It includes some of the best vehicles on the market.

His fleet of vehicles includes a Tesla Model S for $100,000. Then a Mercedes-Benz S Class worth around $184,000. A Cadillac Escalade worth $92,000. Finally an Audi Q7 worth $55,800, and a Cadillac Escalade.

Must Read:- Tony Hawk Net Worth, Bio, Age, Height, Family, Career!

Tobey Maguire Lifestyle

Tobey Maguire went through some challenging times as a child. He currently lives a relatively decent life. He is a modest man who hasn’t shared a lot of information about his private life with the world.

Additionally, Maguire is a skilled poker player. In actuality, he has actually taken part in two World Series of Poker events. In the 36th annual WSOP, Maguire finished 54th in 2005.

Read More:- Val Kilmer Net Worth, Age, Bio, Height, Family, Wife!