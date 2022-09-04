Rob Schneider is a very popular person today. The American actor was born, Robert Michael Snyder. He is a comedian and screenwriter as well, who happened to start his career with feature films.

The actor is known for his exceptional sense of humor. He still manages to win the hearts of his audience with his self-jokes and goofy antics. Moreover, he managed to outclass others in the same genre when he was on top of his game.

However, he had to struggle a lot to reach the pedestal of success. In the beginning, he had to do many odd jobs, which also included performing at radio stations and local clubs.

However, he was never satisfied by the mundane, and he made his debut with feature films. Some of the biggest movies of his career are ‘The Animal’ which released in 2001, and ‘The Hot Chick’, which released in 2002.

His height is 5 ft 6 inches, and he weighs 79 kg. He is currently 58 years old.

Rob Schneider Net Worth

Rob Schneider is an American actor, comedian, screenwriter, and director today, who has a net worth of $8 million. He has earned a substantial amount of wealth from his career as an actor, and writer in several feature films and sitcoms. He also performs actively on the streets.

Rob Schneider Early Life

Rob Schneider was born on October 31, 1963, in San Francisco, and grew up in Pacifica. Pilar and Marvin Schneider. His mother was a Kindergarten teacher and his father was a real estate broker. Moreover, his father was Jewish and mother was Catholic. His maternal grandmother is from Philippines.

He commonly deals with humor surrounding his mixed ethnicity. He also has an older sibling, a brother called John. Schneider completed his graduation from Terra Nova High School and then, he went on to attend San Francisco State University.

Rob Schneider Career

Rob Schneider started his career in stand-up comedy while he was still studying in high school. He used to be the opening performer for the band Head On, which was managed by his brother. He also played at the Bay Area Nightclubs after school. He used to regularly perform on radio as well.

He received attention as a stand-up comedian, after he opened a show for Dennis Miller, another acclaimed comedian of his times. After this gig, he went on to get a slot on HBO’s 13th Annual Young Comedians special.

He also received work as a writer thereafter, for the late-night NBC Sketch Comedy series, Saturday Night Live. He started doing films from 1990 onwards, and is still going strong. Moreover, he has also done a number of TV series.

The TV series, that he has done include ‘Coach’ and ‘Men Behaving Badly’. He got the biggest breakthrough in his career in the year 1998. The movie ‘The Waterboy’ changed his life.

Then he was also cast in other films such as ‘Big Daddy.’ These are the films, that established him as an actor. ‘Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo’ was one of his breakthrough roles. The success of the movie led to a sequel, which was a flop.

Rob Schneider Personal Relationships

He married Mexican television producer Patricia Azarcoya Arce in California. The couple had their first child Miranda Scarlett Schneider in 2012.

Then, again, they were blessed with another child in September 2016, a second daughter, Madeline Robbie Schneider. Schneider also has a daughter with a former model London King. She is none other than Elle King, who was born in in 1989.

He also founded Rob Snyder Music Foundation, which managed to bring back music education to primary schools. The fund was used to pay the salaries at Pacifica’s primary schools, to the music teachers. Prior to this, the schools did not have music education for a long time.

Rob Schneider Awards And Honors

Rob Schneider has been nominated for and won many awards and accolades throughout his career. The Blockbuster Filmfare Awards happen to be one of them. He won it in 2000.

He also won the Emmy Awards in 1990, 1991, and 1992. The awards were for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing in a Variety or Music Program.

He also got an award for Sexiest performance in 2006. Moreover, Rob Schneider has also won many Razzie Awards.

Rob Schneider Real Estate And Automobiles

Rob Schneider is a thorough environmentalist and thinks a lot about global warming. Thus, he owns a hybrid car, which causes less damage to the environment. Details about his real estate portfolio are not available.

