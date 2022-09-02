Padma Lakshmi Celebrates 52nd Birthday With Stunning Bikini Snap!

Padma Lakshmi’s 52nd birthday party made a big splash. On Thursday, the Bravo host posted a photo of herself in a sexy black swimsuit showing off her bikini body. The Padma tweeted, “This is 52.”

The picture, which was taken in April, showed the Padma having a great time on her trip to Hawaii.

She let her jet-black hair hang down and wore a pretty flower crown with pink and white flowers.

Padma Lakshmi Celebrates 52nd Birthday

The Glitter actress looked happy as she posed by a calm body of water and looked off into the distance.

Padma Lakshmi also posted a video of herself blowing out a dandelion, in which she talked about the past year, what she had done, and the people she had lost.

She wrote in the caption, “It’s been such a full year with highs and lows.” “I’m over the moon that I was able to finally film a whole second season of Taste the Nation. I’m also thrilled to have won my first jamesbeardfoundation award and three critics choice awards for both Tastes the Nation and bravotopchef.

“This year, I lost two people I loved very much: my grandmother, Jima, who many of you know about, and Arthur Chadbourne, who was a close and trusted friend for more than a decade. I’ve been lucky to have their love, support, and advice all these years. Without them, the world will seem a little bit darker.

“But even so, I have too many good things to count. Little hands keep growing, and both of us are happy, healthy, and productive. Even though I have a heavy heart, this birthday makes me happy and grateful.

Padma was feeling the love, as many of her friends sent her birthday wishes on Instagram, which she then shared on her Stories.

Padma’s daughter, Krishna Thea Lakshmi, on the other hand, didn’t give her any slack.

Padma’s 12-year-old son made fun of her while she was making a video about tomato sauce.

The Padma was talking about the sauce, and in the background, her daughter could be heard talking. “I’m making a video!” said the Padma, who was angry.

‘Nobody cares!’ Krishna spoke back.

“Fine, fine, no one cares. Anyway. I care!’ The Padma spoke up.

‘I was making tomato sauce. A roast was being served at Littlhands. She wrote in the video’s description, “#parenting #littlehands #stayhumble.”

Padma Lakshmi was born in 1970 in the Indian city of Madras, in the state of Tamil Nadu. She was raised in a Tamil Brahmin family. Her parents broke up when she was two years old.

Later, when she was four years old, she moved to the United States with her mother and stepfather. She grew up in Manhattan, New York, and then La Puente, California. Lakshmi has written about how, when she was a young girl, her stepfather sexually abused her.

