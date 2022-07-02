0 SHARES Share Tweet

When Damian Lewis ran into pals at the Serpentine Gallery party in London on Thursday, he appeared in good spirits. As one of the many celebrities in attendance, he dressed sharply in tweed and forest green.

As he sipped on a beverage in London’s Kensington Gardens, the Band of Brothers star appeared to be engrossed in conversation.

Damian Lewis Caught Up With Friends At The Serpentine Gallery Party!

Nadja Swarovski, who wore an eye-catching bright pink coat, was one of the numerous A-listers who interacted with Damien. Two months after the loss of his wife Helen McCrory, the intimate event saw him energetic and engaged in conversation.

During an appearance with Good Morning Britain earlier this month, Damian talked about his first Soccer Aid experience with his late wife Helen in 2006. He told GMB hosts Kate Garraway and Ben Shepherd that she’s with us again this year as he helps UNICEF raise money.

At a Soccer Aid event in Manchester many years ago, I met you and your lovely wife Helen away from work and you were there with the family and kids.’ Ben wrote on GMB. She was always so enthusiastic about you and what you were doing.

Just a few weeks ago, Kate and I had the distinct honor of attending her memorial ceremony and paying our respects. Since she passed away, I’m sure the outpouring of love and support for her has impacted you deeply.

People from all walks of life have reached out to tell me how much of an influence she had on their lives,’ Damian replied.

My heartfelt thanks to you for being a part of that beautiful day a few weeks ago, when she was honored by her tribe of colleagues, the acting community. She was a beloved member of the industry and she is greatly missed.

As soon as I walked into my hotel room at The Lowry in Manchester for Soccer Aid for the first time, it was festooned with Union Jack bunting and England flags that she had purchased and put up herself. So, she’s joining us now. This year, she’s back with us.’

Because she affected so many lives, as you say, we all feel the loss you experience on a daily basis, if only in a small manner.’

Lewis, who wed Miss McCrory in 2007, broke the news of her passing on social media in April of last year in a devastating post.

In addition to receiving an OBE in the 2017 New Year’s Honours for her achievements in theatre, Miss McCrory worked with the National Theatre, the Almeida, and the Donmar Warehouse, where she played Lady Macbeth.

One of the most incredible acting talents of her generation, according to Rufus Norris, creative director of the National Theater.

In March of last year, Miss McCrory appeared on Good Morning Britain alongside Lewis to promote their work with the Prince’s Trust charity. That was her final TV appearance.

