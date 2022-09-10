Harry Styles Net Worth, Bio, Age, Career, Relationships!

The name Harry Styles is enough to picture the rockstar on the stage singing “As It Was” in his unique iconic style. A man with a huge fandom from every corner of the world is one of the most famous singers in British history.

Apart from his fantastic decorative singing career, he has many stories to narrate, which we have included below. To know more details about Harry Styles, keep scrolling.

Harry Styles Net Worth

Harry Style is the richest member of One Direction with a net worth of around $90 million as of 2022.

His massive net worth is the result of his famous and hit songs, concerts, youtube channels, acting career, and clothing business. His earnings began growing when he started a solo career.

It was reported that he doubled his earnings after a year of his solo debut.

Styles’ album songs brought millions into his bank accounts such as Fine Line, Watermelon Sugar, Golden, and Falling.

His North American tour grossed him nearly $100 million in ticket sales.

His 2021 tour – “Love on Tour” 2021, earned him $95 million despite Covid-19. At least 720,000 tickets were sold, breaking venue records in many regions.

Harry Styles also has a YouTube channel, which gets 37.5 million per month and more than 1,25 million viewers each day. He earns between $2.25 million to $4.05 million a year.

Harry Styles Early Life

Harry Edward Style was born on 1 February 1994 in Redditch, England, to Anne Twist and Desmond Styles. His mother is a landlady, and his father is a finance worker. His parents moved to the village of Holmes Chapel in Cheshire along with him and his sister, Gemma.

The Styles couple divorced when Harry was seven years old and his mother remarried twice later. Harry has an older stepbrother and a stepsister.

Harry Styles had a great childhood, and his parents were always supportive. He began singing on a karaoke Machine, received from his grandfather.

Styles attended the Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School and was a lead singer for the band White Eskimo during his school days.

Date Of Birth 1 February 1994 Age 28 years Profession Singer, Songwriter, Actor Height 6 ft (1.83 m) Weight 74 kg Nationality British Net Worth $90 million

Harry Styles Career

Harry Styles began his music career on the stage of the British music competition series The X Factor in 2010. After his elimination from the show, he was called back to join the boy band One Direction.

1D became the best-selling boy group in history. However, it broke out in 2016 when Zayn Malik left the group.

In 2017, Harry Styles began performing solo through Columbia Records and his debuted album became a sensation of the year. It became number one in the UK and the US and was one of the world’s top best-selling albums of the year.

His Fine LIne released in 2019 created a record of the biggest ever first-week sales by an English Male artist.

The album’s fourth single Watermelon Sugar was at the top of the US Billboard Hot 100.

His recent release “As It Was” became a hit on Instagram and widely acclaimed and broke several records.

Harry Styles has also begun his acting career debuting in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 Styles released his film Dunkirk.

Harry Styles Personal Life

Height:

The 28-year-old singer is 183 cm (6’0”) with 78 kg as of 2022.

Partner:

Harry Styles first dated Caroline Flack, The Xtra Factor presenter, at the age of seventeen for two months, which raised controversy due to the 14-year age gap between them. Then he also dated Taylor Swift in 2012, followed by model Camille Rowe for a year.

Currently, Harry Styles is in a relationship with actress and director Olivia Wilde since January 2021. They met at the film set of Don’t Worry Darling and have been going strong since then.

The first man to appear solo on Vogue has earned 46 awards from 130 nominations. In 2017, his first solo Sign of all Times earned him the Brit Awards for British Video of the Year and the IHeartRadio Music Award for Best Music Video.

His album- Fine Line earned him Best Song at the 2020 Global Awards and American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock Album and the Juno Award for International Album of the Year.

The same album received a nomination for British Album of the Year at the 2020 Brit Awards.

The “Adore You” singer was nominated in three categories at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, where he won the Best Pop Solo Performance for his fourth single – Watermelon Sugar.

In 2020, he received the Billboard Chart Achievement Award at the Billboard Music Awards.

Harry Styles Mansions

The Grammy Award winner purchased his first home when he turned 18 on North London Street for $4.1 million.

He also owned a residence in Los Angeles which he sold after being disillusioned with the city. He has a loft apartment in Manhattan.

Harry purchased the third house in Hampstead for $5.5 million.

Harry Styles Automobiles

Audi R8 Coupe. Harry Styles- is a man with a soft spot for classic cars which is proved once people look at his car collection. He does his fair share of modern cars.

His car collection includes Ferrari California brought for $330,000, Tesla Model X, Jaguar E-Type Roadster, Ferrari Dino 246 GTS, Land Rover Range Rover SVR, Ford Capri, Classic Mercedes-Benz 230SL, and Audi R8 Coupe.

