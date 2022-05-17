Chloe Anderson Of Home And Away Has A Disagreement With Mia Over Her Leaving Strategy!!

On Home and Away, Mia Anderson (played by Anna Samson) moves forward with her plans to marry her fiancé, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams), while incarcerated.

Ari is willing to spent time behind bars in order to keep Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) from being convicted of murdering her father, Matthew Montgomery.

Mia Gives Her Daughter Chloe A Bridesmaid Outfit

Mia gives her daughter Chloe a bridesmaid outfit in the latest episode of the Australian serial.

However, Chloe is conflicted about being involved in the wedding planning.

She continues to blame herself for Mia and Ari’s fate and happiness.

Mia is left reeling as Chloe SNAPS… she despises the dress and everything about the wedding preparations!

Mia begins to question whether pressing ahead with the marriage is such a good idea after all.

It was designed to bring the Parata’s extended family together.

Instead, it appears like it is ripping them apart.

Just when it appears that things can’t get any worse, Mia receives a demanding name from the penitentiary.

Ari has been brought to the hospital without warning…

Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) and his girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), have devised a scheme to play cupid with Karen Thompson (Georgia Adamson) and her boyfriend, Brett Maloney (Aaron Glenane).

Brett has proposed marriage to Karen, but she is unwilling to commit!

After Dean and Ziggy invite Brett to dinner at the farmhouse, things get off to a rocky start.

Karen is no longer impressed by Dean’s meddling, and she eventually throws the engagement ring back in Brett’s face… literally!

With the help of Karen’s actions, Dean and Ziggy are both frightened.

Why is she reacting so strongly to Brett’s declaration of love?

Dean and his mother have a severe coronary heart-to-coronary heart connection.

He’s involved, and she’s going to push Brett away for being inappropriate, as well as her heinous actions.

Will Dean use deception to deceive Karen and Brett?

Simon has long been a fan of cleaning soap operas, and he especially enjoys tales involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights, and herbal disasters.

Anyone remember the earthquake and tidal tsunami at Sunset Beach?

In Dynasty, when Krystle Carrington was held up in the attic and altered with the help of a look-alike Rita?!

Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic!, and Digital Spy are just a few of the TV and children’s magazines/websites for which Simon has written.

He’s interviewed glammed-up celebs from soapland LIVE on the purple carpet at The British Soap Awards, and he led a Facebook LIVE consultation for Metro with Home and Away great Ray Meagher to celebrate the Australian soap’s thirtieth anniversary.

Simon is also a co-creator of Coronation Street’s Treasures (Carlton Books)

And the author and director of Midsummer Night’s EVIL, a (very!) low-budget horror film, as well as the Hatchet Woods Horror webisodes series.