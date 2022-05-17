Florence Welch Turns Heads In A Sheer Gown And Black Lace Bodysuit As She Arrives At The Billboard Music Awards!

Florence Welch makes a statement at the Billboard Music Awards in a sheer gown and black lace bodysuit.

On Sunday, Florence Welch made headlines when she arrived in Las Vegas for the Billboard Music Awards.

The 35-year-old, who will perform alongside her band Florence on the occasion.

She Arrives At The Billboard Music Awards

The putting is embellished with ruffles and iris sequins and has long outsized sleeves and a statement train.

The outfit’s translucent panels revealed a glimpse of the star’s sexy black bodysuit underneath, which clung to her incredible form.

Choosing simple makeup Florence lets her statement pink hair tumble down her shoulders in a gentle curl.

The British singer completed her stylish ensemble with a pair of black peep-toe heels and gold jewellery.

Florence confirmed her initials ‘FW’ inscribed on big earrings as they decarded her gloved hands.

Before heading indie to the fancy event, the award-winning singer smiled for the photographers with fellow musician French Montana, 37.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a website that hosts the night, 25 years after winning his first Billboard Music Award for his multi-platinum record No Way Out in 1997.

The night will commemorate the year’s best-selling artists on the Billboard Charts in all genres of music, as well as showcase great performances and collaborations.

Travis Scott, who may be making his first TV appearance after his lethal Astroworld competition last year killed ten spectators, is one of the musical performers included.

Several artists, including Florence, Megan the Stallion, Ed Sheeran, Becky G, Elle King, Maxwell, Morgan Wallen, and Silk Sonic, will perform with Scott over the evening.

Mary J. Blige will receive the prestigious Billboard Icon Award during the star-studded event, as previously announced.

As part of the recognition, the ten-time BBMA winner will take the level for a breath-taking overall performance with the purpose to make for one of the maximum memorable moments of the evening.

Blige, 51, is one of only ten singers to receive the prestigious Billboard Icon Award, which honours exceptional artists who have excelled on the Billboard Charts and have left an unforgettable stamp on the music itself.

Beyond honorees include Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Cher, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Garth Brooks, and Pink since the award’s inception in 2011.

‘My career has been such a fantastic and unexpected journey that has taken me down many paths I never envisioned, like as acting, producing, founding businesses, and now even my music festival,’ Blige said.

‘Through it all, I kept returning to my first love, music, in some form or another. Being diagnosed in this way at this time, with the Icon Award from the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honour, and one that I am deeply humbled by.’

The accolades this year are based entirely on the chart period from April 10, 2021, to March 26, 2022.