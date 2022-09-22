Latin Grammy Awards 2022 Nominees Full List

The list of artists considered for a Latin Grammy Award in 2022 is currently public. The Latin Recording Academy announced the candidates for the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards on Tuesday, and Bad Bunny is now in the lead with ten nominations for the prestigious award.

Check Out The Complete List Of Nominees For Latin Grammy Awards 2022!

After Bad Bunny, the Mexican composer and producer Edgar Barrera came in second place with nine votes, followed by Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro, who collected eight votes.

In third place is Bad Bunny. Continue reading for those of you who are interested in viewing the whole list of applicants.

The Latin Grammy Award Nominees for the Year 2022 Who Have the Greatest Chance of Winning

This year, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny has been nominated for a total of ten awards, all of which are in recognition of the success of his album Un Verano Sin Ti, which dominated the 200 list for an incredible 11 straight weeks.

The song “Indigo,” which Edgar Barrera and Camilo collaborated on, was submitted for consideration for both “song of the year” and “best pop song.”

Eight prizes are up for grabs, and Christina Aguilera and Rosala have been nominated for all of them. Another artist set seven times is the Uruguayan singer Jorge Drexler. When compared to previous years, this year’s nominations have received accolades for having a more diverse pool of candidates.

In spite of the fact that reggaeton and urban music have become the most dominant forms in the Latin music industry in recent years, popular, alternative, and salsa music were all given equal weight in the nominees.

However, regional Mexican music has been omitted from the competition for the most important awards, except for the category for “best new artist,” which is open to Yahritza y Su Esencia.

Here Is A Breakdown Of The Candidates Who Have Been Nominated For The Most Prestigious Awards

There are eleven nominees for best new artist this year, and some of them are Angela Alvarez, Sofia Campos, Cande y Paulo, Clarissa, Silvana Estrada, Pol Granch, Nabález, Tiare.

Ricky Martin’s performance of “A veces bien y a veces mal,” which included Jennifer Lopez, was recognized with the Grammy Award for Best Song of the Year. Songs include “Agua” by Reik, Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro, and Nile Rodgers; “Besos en la frente” by Fonseca; “Encontrarme” by Carla Morrison and Camilo; “Henta, i” by Rosala; and “ndigo” by Camilo and Evaluna Montaner.

“Pa’ las muchachas” by Christina Aguilera, Becky G There’s also a song called “Tocarte” by Jorge Drexler & C., “Provenza” by Karol G, “Nathy Peluso” by Sebastián Yatra, and “Tacones rojos” by Sebastián Yatra. Tangana. The website for the awards will give an exhaustive list of all the applicants for the prizes.

November 2022 Will Be The Month That Plays Host To The Latin Grammy Awards Ceremony

The following was spoken to announce the nominations by Manuel Abud, CEO of such Latin Recording Academy: “At the Latin Recordings Academy, they constantly aim to promote and encourage Latin music innovators. These nominees exemplify musical excellence and represent the great momentum that our music is now experiencing.”

The 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Michelob Ultra Arena inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

This announcement marked the beginning of the twenty-third season of the Latin Grammy Awards.

In a statement that was made by the Latin Recording Academy, the organization said, “They are happy to announce the nominees with this broad collection of brilliant musicians, who embody the progress of our Academy as a contemporary and relevant institution.”

Notably, the regional Mexican music genre has been neglected once again for the top honors, except for the category for best new artist, in which the sibling group Yahritza y Su Esencia has been nominated.

It is notable since the regional Mexican music genre is prominent. Edgar Barrera, a composer, and producer from Mexico, finished in second place behind the Puerto Rican hitmaker with nine nominations.

These awards include song of the year and best pop song for “Indigo,” which Barrera and Camilo co-wrote. Camilo, a singer-songwriter from Colombia and a big winner from the previous year, was shortlisted for six categories this time.

Both Rauw Alejandro and Rosala stand out as the most prominent male and female contenders of the year, according to the eight nominations each received.

The receipt of seven nominations each shows the success of Christina Aguilera, Jorge Drexler, and Tainy.

