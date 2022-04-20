V is the stage name of Kim Taehyung, a member of the popular boy band Bangtan Boys (BTS). He is well-known for his adorable appearance and fashionable style. Kim is also a BTS vocalist and record producer.

All About Kim Taehyung: Age, Height, Net Worth, Bio, Family, Siblings, Girlfriend, Birthday

Daegu is where Kim Taehyung was born and raised. In V’s family, he is one of five members. He is the third child of a family of three. Kim Eon Jin, his younger sister, and Kim Jeong Gyu Ea, his younger brother, are both his younger siblings. Kim Taehyung is the son of a farmer who has had a difficult life. In his work, his father plays a supportive role, guiding him through each step. Now he lives well in South Korea, with family.

Quick Facts About Kim Taehyung

Green and black are Kim Taehyung’s favorite colors. Long coats and black denim are his favorite outfits.

His favorite musician is Eric Bennett.

Kim Taehyung Age And Early Life Explored

Kim Taehyung began his career while still in school. He lost his desire to play the saxophone in the middle of his education and began to study how to play the saxophone. He joins BigHit Entertain as a trainee after passing an audition in Daegu.

He made his first appearance as a member of BTS on men’s M Countdown on June 13, 2013, with the song No More Drama, and then he officially began his career. He began composing, writing lyrics, co-producing songs, and other activities. His first piece of music was titled “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life.”

In 2016, he appeared in a supporting role in the Korean drama “the part warrior youth,” and on January 30, 2019, V released his debut solo tune, “Scenery,” outside of BTS. It smashed the Soundcloud record with 100 million streams in just fourteen days, up from 20 million the day before.

He is now a member of BTS, the most popular and successful Korean boy band.

Kim Taehyung’s net worth and Career

Kim Taehyung has a net worth of $10 million as of 2022. His band’s tours, live performances, song sales, YouTube material, and guest appearances all help him make a lot of money. Kim is one of South Korea’s most popular young people, and he has no side hustles as a result of his enormous popularity.

Kim Taehyung’s girlfriend And wife

Kim Taehyung is a popular actor with a large following of female fans. He is, nevertheless, single and unattached. He has also kept his previous romances hidden from the public eye. Kim Taehyung is single and has never been in a romantic relationship. He is also not said to be the father of any children.

Interesting Facts About Kim Taehyung

Kim Teahyung is only active on Instagram, where he has millions of followers and keeps his admirers up to date with his stories, posts, and videos.

He will have 6.2 million by 2020. He has yet to create an account on Twitter or any other social media platform.

Kim Taehyung currently resides in Seoul’s south district with his younger siblings, Kim Eon Jin, and Kim Jeong Gyu. His best friends are Jeon Jungkook and Park Jimin, and he claims Rm and Min Yoongi treat him like a child.

Read More: