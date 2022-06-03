Chanel West Coast Announces She’s Expecting Her First Child!

‘Ridiculousness’ star Chanel West Coast, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Dom Fenison, is about to pass on her magnetic personality and characteristic laugh.

The gender is still a mystery to me. The Ridiculousness star, 33, said: “I’m just hoping for a happy, healthy baby.” Her final words: “I’m really genuinely looking forward to this new chapter in my life.

My most terrifying voyage to date, but sometimes the roughest roads lead to the best conclusions.” Currently, in her first trimester, Chanel has been experiencing the sickness that comes along with being pregnant.

Dom, Chanel’s model boyfriend, has been by her side every step of the journey, she claimed. “Dom is by far the most logical person I’ve ever met. A decent father needs to be like that since raising children isn’t an easy task.”

Because he’s calm and relaxed, I’m more likely to go off the rails. “I think he’s the ideal counterpoint to my personality. “The couple was “stunned” when they learned they were expecting. But they can’t wait to see what the future holds for their baby.

As she told the outlet, “I truly want to raise a child that’s down to earth, humble, and appreciates life to the fullest. “She went on to say that her partner Dom Fenison, with whom she made her relationship public earlier this year, has been a tremendous help to her.

Dom is “the most level-headed person I’ve ever had the pleasure of dating,” she added of her partner. To be a decent father you have to be like that because raising children is not an easy task, she said. For me, the most exciting part of being a parent is getting to know my child and helping him or her achieve their goals.

As for Chanel, she revealed that having a child has given her the inspiration to change the direction of her songs. However, “I truly really feel inspired to write more serious and profound music.” As a musician, I hope that my child grows up with the ability to listen to my music and be proud and inspired by it.

When asked if she hoped her child would follow their heart and not succumb to materialistic temptations, she said, “I really hope so.”

