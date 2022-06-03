Sheryl Sandbergresignation as COO of Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms, after 14 years sent waves across the tech and philanthropic industries at the same time on Wednesday. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has named Javier Olivan as the company’s next COO, succeeding Sheryl Sandberg.

Mark Zuckerberg Has Declared The New COO Of Meta!

Sheryl Sandberg, Meta Platforms’ current chief growth officer, will stand down from her position as COO on Wednesday, and Olivan will assume the role.

In the year 1978, Javier Olivan was born in Mexico City, Mexico City. His date of birth, parents, and place of birth are all a mystery. By the year 2021, he’ll be 44 years old. The University of Navarra awarded him a master’s degree in electrical and industrial engineering, which he followed up with a master’s degree from Stanford University.

Javier Olivan will replace Sheryl Sandberg as COO. A member of Meta (Meta) has been Javier Olivan for about 15 years. Javier worked with Siemens Mobile and Japan NTT before joining Meta.

Facebook’s international growth director, Olivan, joined the company in 2007 when the social media network had 40 million users, of which just a small percentage were from outside the United States. As a result of his efforts, Facebook’s user base has grown to about 3.6 billion people and other apps like Instagram.

While Lean In sold 4.2 million books in its first five years, Sandberg appeared on quarterly earnings calls on a regular basis.

“This is a critical time for women.” In an exclusive interview, Sandberg stated, “This is a significant moment for me to be able to do more with my philanthropy, with my foundation.”

According to a note from Zuckerberg, Sandberg’s COO post will be replaced with Oliván’s, who will have a different role. Sheryl’s role in the current system will not be replaced, he wrote. In my opinion, it’s impossible since she’s a superstar who has defined the COO role in her own unique way.

In his own piece, Oliván echoed Zuckerberg’s sentiments.

After years of working with partners and exposing Meta’s story to the public, “Sheryl has been a great advocate,” he wrote. It’s possible that I won’t have the same public-facing responsibilities, given that Meta has already established a number of other senior executives to handle that work.