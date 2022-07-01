0 SHARES Share Tweet

Photos from Caroline Stanbury’s holiday to Mykonos, Greece, show her soaking up the sun with her husband Sergio Carrallo. The 46-year-old Real Housewives of Dubai star was spotted on a large yacht on June 29 wearing a sultry pink bathing costume, just days after the couple’s vacation house was looted. According to how relaxed Caroline looked on the yacht with her 27-year-old boyfriend, the incident didn’t appear to have had much of an impact.

Caroline Stanbury Kisses Hubby Sergio Carrallo In Pink Swimsuit!

Caroline’s slender body was accentuated by her seductive pink swimsuit. It was windy outdoors, so she let her golden hair down to sway gracefully. Caroline wore a pair of brown sunglasses and gold rings and bracelets to finish her ensemble.

Sergio and Caroline exchanged a passionate kiss while out on the water. Nearly two decades his junior, the Brazilian entrepreneur Sergio sported a pair of brightly colored swim trunks by Louis Vuitton. He also had a silver chain necklace dangling from his collarbone.

The next day, Caroline confessed that she and Sergio had just arrived at their Mykonos holiday rental when it was broken into mere hours before. “so… we were robbed within three hours of arriving at our destination,” she wrote in an Instagram Story post. In honor of her daughter Yasmine earning her General Certificate of Secondary Education, Caroline’s family traveled to Greece, where the criminals who took “so much” from them were still at large. A busted lock at one of the attackers’ points of entrance to the Bravo star’s holiday home was also shown in the video. “Always remember to be safe… “Security has been hired,” she announced.

The Real Housewives of Dubai cast includes Caroline as a regular. Because of their age disparity, the public perceives Sergio as Caroline’s “toy boy,” which she denied in the opening episode of the show. However, he urged them to marry anyhow. After becoming engaged at the beginning of 2021, the couple married in late 2021.

The couple appeared to have forgotten about the recent fright when they were seen on a similar adventure the day before on Tuesday, playing around in the water and locking lips.

In their bikinis, the couple was observed strolling around the beach and seemed to be having an excellent time. Sergio walked around in an unbuttoned navy shirt and Christian Dior trunks, showing off his well-defined abs.

Caroline turned heads in a bright yellow and lime green swimsuit and coordinating shades. Once they boarded the ship, the couple couldn’t stop holding hands. As they munched on fresh fruit while seated at a picnic table with friends, the pair exchanged kisses. As a friend held up her phone to shoot a selfie, they posed for a picture. They also spent some time on the sea together.

