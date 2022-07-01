0 SHARES Share Tweet

Like mom, like daughters!

The television personality, Teresa Giudice’s two look alike gorgeous daughters, Gia Giudice and Milania Guidice rocked in red jerseys in the latest pictures.

Teresa Giudice’s Daughters Gia Giudice And Milania Stunned In Red Baseball Jersey

The 16 and 21-year-old daughters paired up with their mom for an adorable picture that was themed, we’re having fun in the sport.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared the trio snap on her Instagram captioning it by referring to them all three as stars.

The picture was clicked from the baseball field in Brooklyn with all three stunning in their red carpet style, rocking in red baseball jerseys.

The Cookbook bestseller author looked incredible standing in the middle with the daughters slaying on both sides.

The star mama twinned with Milania, the younger daughter by wearing a matching pair of black sneakers with pink lace, and of course, the trio matched with one another by wearing black tight leggings underneath their jerseys.

The reality show icon’s millions of fans seem to have enjoyed the look carried out by the mother-daughters combo as they promoted their family looks with millions of likes on Instagram.

The icon also received numerous comments that referred to the three of them as beautiful beings and one of the followers even thanked Teresa for sharing all the memorable moments of the children on social media.

Teresa popularly known as Tre collected a tremendous amount of love from the public under the post.

Last month, the trio along with Tre’s other daughters, Gabrielle and Audriana posed for a family picture on the occasion of grandma’s 50th birthday.

In June, the matriarch took to her social media the picture of Gabrielle wearing a flowing silk gown and commented on it with an appraisal of her beautiful daughter. Tre does never fail to appreciate her girls, in whatever they may wear or do.

In a February post that covered Gia on a red carpet, the proud mama wrote eulogizing herself in a comment that said the daughter got the charm from her mama, which is Teresa herself. She then added further under the same post that as a mother, Teresa is proud of the way Gia acts and carries herself.

Teresa made use of the platform in conveying the endless love she has for Gia, as the girl is beautiful inside out.

Whenever the four princesses’ mother brings any picture to her social media handle along with the 4 kids, it does not leave the internet without creating a wave. Often the resemblance among their family is spotted when they are captured together with each other.

Nevertheless, it is the mother herself, who pulls out these viral clicks that create a storm on social media.