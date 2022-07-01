The 'Goldbergs' Star Hayley Orrantia Gets Engaged To Greg Furman

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Yes, Hayley Orrantia is getting married to her long-term boyfriend Greg Furman. The couple announced their engagement through an Instagram post on Wednesday. Lately, the entertainment media is celebrating numerous wedding bells. And some of them were just speculations that came true. But, recently, the most awaited news of a star couple has been announced.

‘Goldbergs’ Star Hayley Orrantia Gets Engaged

Sarah Hayley Orrantia is an American actress, singer, and songwriter, known for her character, ‘Erica Goldberg’ in the ABC comedy series ‘The Goldbergs.’ She was a member of a country-pop girl group named ‘Lakoda Rayne’ that was brought together by Paula Abdul in the first season of The X Factor. Hayley released her first debut single “Love Sick” in 2015. While Greg Furman is an American Actor, Writer, and Composer.

Hayley, who is now a bride-to-be, posted their pic together with a caption, “And then one day you meet someone who makes it all make sense. We’re getting married!” She has posted two black and white photos of the couple. The first is of the duo smiling at the camera, and the second one portrayed the singer kissing her now-fiance who has his eyes closed and smiling at his to-be wife’s affection.

The duo looked so cute in the picture where they both shared their affection for each other. The smile on their face showed the happiness they experienced at the moment together. Both the photos posted by the singer clearly display her new ring with her hand resting on Greg’s chest.

Greg Furman who shared the same photos of the couple on his feed, made fun in his caption that he got to marry his best friend. And it was a good thing that she said yes. Also, the singer provided a Q&A session for her followers with a close-up shot of her ring in her Instagram story. She even replied to a question, “Marry me?” with a ring emoji. The reply went like, “sorry, that position has been filled” beside a photo of her holding a mug with “Future Mrs. Furman” written on the front. And to the right of the image, her new bling was displayed fully. Their customized engagement ring appeared to be a pear-shaped Montana sourced sapphire encircled by marquis diamonds on a gold band.

Hayley and Greg were together for more than 3 years and have met each other through a mutual friend they had at work. The Goldbergs show is expected to come back with the 10th season later this year and Hayley’s character Erica was married in the ninth season earlier this year. The singer will also be starring as Nicola in her upcoming Kinky Boots production at The Hollywood Bowl on the coming weekend, July 8 – 10th.

Hayley went viral recently as she came in The Masked Singer as the season 7 runner-up and performed at The Ringmaster. She even expressed her feelings while being on the show in some interviews. She even opened up about how sweetly her now-fiance made her comfortable about not achieving the Golden Mask Trophy.

She remarked that she hadn’t actually won any trophy till then and always thought that it would be cool if the Masked Singer would be her first trophy. And when she couldn’t achieve it, her boyfriend, Greg, was so sweet that he got a little trophy made with a little microphone that said, ‘Breakout Star of 2022.’ she even added “So I get to go home with a trophy, what’s honestly even more special than I thought it could be.”

The best friends who later become couples have taken their relationship to the next level and are all set to begin their life ahead together. Congrats to the lovely couple.