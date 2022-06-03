The 29-year-old American fashion model Karlie Kloss and her 36-year-old American Businessman Husband Joshua Kushner was spotted together walking to have dinner in a restaurant in New York City. For this beautiful outing, the Fashion Model Karlie wore a striped shirt with ripped jeans and on the other hand, her husband Joshua Kushner looked dashing in a navy sweater paired with black jeans.

Her golden blonde hairs were parted down the middle and she looked very natural with very little make-up. She was also wearing a single chain necklace and the pair of Gucci loafers which she was wearing, really suited her. She was also carrying a handbag along with her which indicates that the couple went shopping before dinner.

Karlie Kloss And Joshua Kushner Couple Spotted By Paparazzi In NYC

The couple seemed very happy as they were walking to have dinner. The couple had been dating each other since the year 2012. Karlie and Joshua married in the year 2018. Karlie Kloss announced her pregnancy in the year 2020 and they welcomed their first child Levi in March 2021.

The couple didn’t reveal any photo or gender of their child soon after the birth. Karlie Kloss often shares the pics of her son along with her on Instagram.

The couple is happily married since the year 2018 and in a recent interview Karlie their thoughts on marrying into Joshua Kusher Family. She said, “I’ve learned to stay away from the comments section. I just try and…speak out on things that I am authentically passionate about…I live my life and try to show my values through my actions.”

In the same interview, she also spoke about her child where she said, that she is proud of her son, and for bringing her son into this world.

Karlie’s And Joshua’s Romantic Relationship

Karlie Kloss was born as Karlie Elizabeth Kloss on August 3, 1992, in Chicago, Tracy was a freelance director, and Kurt Kloss was an emergency physician. Karlie Kloss has German, Danish, and Polish ancestry. On the other hand, Joshua Kushner was born in the year 1985 to a rich American Business family. Joshua is a well-known American billionaire businessman, heir, and investor.

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner started dating each other in the year 2012. Since Joshua Kushner belonged to the Judaism faith, Karlie Kloss converted to Judaism and just after a month of her religious conversion the couple got engaged and soon they married.

Later on in the year 2020, Karlie Kloss announced her pregnancy, and in the year 2021, the couple welcomed their first child whose face and gender wasn’t revealed soon after the birth.

Karlie shared her photo along with her son and the name of the child “Levi” was revealed. There are no details available about the previous relationships of the couple in any public domain. The couple is living a happily married life along with their son Levi.