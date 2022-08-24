0 SHARES Share Tweet

The world is now drooling over the name of BTS. Every member of this group has cast a serious impact on millions of people across the world. This special group is well recognized as a talented K-Pop Sensation with the most melodious voices in the world.

Furthermore, the members of BTS are incredibly handsome, and even one has obtained the title of the most handsome pan in the world. It is incredible how these youngsters became the youth icon within a few days.

BTS Net Worth, Members Age, Albums, Career, Chartbusters

The group consists of only seven young handsome boys who have awe-striking appearances. In 2021, Butter, a brilliant composition of BTS, turned out to be the Chartbuster of the year. So, presently, the group is earning a great name in various parts of the globe.

BTS Net Worth

Presently, BTS is at the top of its career in the current days. Reports tell us that $100 million is the approximate net worth of the band in 2022. Such a vast amount comes to them through many live concerts, endorsements, and tours. Furthermore, apart from just a band, it is a superb combination of different efforts.

Fabulous merchandise is also now available with the base theme of BTS. The resultant effect was a good amount of earnings from this additional business. Undoubtedly, the fans are crazy to collect this superb merchandise.

The instant fame of BTS lets the audience enjoy every moment as they listen to the unique numbers of the members. Different contracts and agreements also form one of the sources of income for the BTS.

But recently, they have been busy with their individual projects. Hence, the members stated they would take a break for some time.

BTS Bio

The journey of BTS started at the hands of only one boy. Initially, the idea behind forming this group was to create a group specializing in Hip-Hop. However, the musical path originated in South Korea in 2012.

Thus, it has been ten years since the band’s inception, and from the very first day, the group raised some curiosity among the audience. Today, it is one of the remarkable bands out of so many in the world.

The success story is spectacular as you learn several details in this regard. Coming to the name of BTS, Banton Sonyeodan is the full form. Are you thinking it to be a weird name for a musical band? Well, in that case, let us clarify that the name means bulletproof Boy Scout. Hence, the nomenclature is purely in the Korean language.

However, after coming to the limelight, the listeners of most Western countries love to call them Beyond The Scene (BTS). The main reason behind this change of full name is to popularise the band in different countries outside Korea.

Moreover, the idea was a huge success as hundreds of listeners made BTS their part of their lives after confirming the full name in 2017.

Career Of The Band

The fabulous music received such a great response due to the hard work of the band members and their chocolaty looks. Moreover, the fandom increased over time with some incredible compositions and fusions between hip-hop and K-pop.

Gradually, the boys shifted their talents towards various other genres. In 2013, 2 Kool 4 Skool was released with a big bang as a debutant album of BTS. However, the next project was Dark & Wild. Unfortunately, this album could not come to the public before 2014.

Interestingly, BTS broke multiple records in different genres and made its place in the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame. Furthermore, on Spotify, the streams of BTS are over 5 million, approximately.

The highest fame thus came to the band in 2022. The listeners appreciated Boy with Luv a lot and made it one of the most heard singles of BTS.

Although the COVID restrictions challenged the group, Permission To Dance On Stage was a fabulous chance for their fans. They did not cancel the live concerts and continued to sing some brilliant numbers in the presence of some audiences.

However, on some occasions, the seats went empty also. It was indeed a great moment of rejoicing for the fans.

Famous Members Of BTS

Each member contributes a lot to the overall excellence of BTS. Although the youngsters stay in a single apartment together, some members also own separate apartments.

Therefore, the BTS members are now living a luxurious and fabulous lifestyle. Millions of dollars come into their pockets due to the fantastic songs and incredible appearances of the singers. The handsome guys are attracting hundreds of girls in different parts of the world.

The top members of this famous group are;-

Jin

RM

J-Hope

Jimin

Jungkook

Suga

V

