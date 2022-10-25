This morning (Monday), a Britsh Radio Host, DJ was doing his breakfast show when he unexpectedly passed away live on air.

When the music suddenly stopped in the middle of a song, Tim Gough had already been on the air for an hour for GenX Radio Suffolk in Suffolk.

After a few minutes had passed, the music resumed, but the DJ, who was 55 years old, had not returned. Later on, GenX Radio Suffolk reported that he had passed away.

A spokeswoman said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to notify you that our beloved friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning as he was conducting his program. I am sorry to say that this news has to be shared with you.”

“Sending our love to his son, sister, brother, and mother, as well as the rest of his family. Tim was engaged in an activity that he cherished. He was 55 years old at the time.”

Broadcaster Steph Miskin was one of the first people to express her condolences, writing in a tweet: “Tim had a tremendous amount of love in his heart for his family and friends. Tim is the kindest and most genuine individual you could ever hope to meet.” An amazing person who will be greatly missed by all of us.”

One of the fans wrote: “Tim was always one of the most charitable guys I’d ever met. It’s been an honor to count him as a close friend for the better part of the last twenty years.

“Thoughts and prayers are with Isaac and his family, he left us far too soon.”

One more person who paid their respects on social media tweeted: “Sincere condolences to Tim’s family and friends on their recent loss. Even though it’s been a long time since we worked together, I’ll never forget the nonstop banter we used to have back when Orwell and Saxon were around. I was shocked to learn of his unexpected passing away. RIP Tim.”

— GenX Radio Suffolk (@genxradiouk) October 24, 2022

A presenter for Virgin Radio named Amy Voce commented on Twitter that she was “very devastated” to hear the news about Tim. When I was 18 years old and working for Leicester Sound, he was an incredible first boss for me in the radio industry.

“Because of him, I have the happiest of memories, and we have remained in constant contact. If it weren’t for him, I might not be working on the radio. #timgough.”

After the demise of DJ Janice Long the previous year, Tim turned to his Twitter account to share a photo of himself with the late broadcaster in 1984.

He captioned the image with the following message to his followers: “It’s with a heavy heart that I learned of @janicelongdj’s passing. She was a naturally accomplished communicator and broadcaster who made her art appear and sound as though it was effortless for her to perform.

