Black Adam Starring Dwayne Johnson Opens To $67 Million To Lead Domestic Weekend Box Office

The superhero film Black Adam, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, topped the box office charts over the weekend. Overseas, it grossed an additional $73 million, bringing its total box office to $140 million.

Since Thor: Love and Thunder opened to $143 million in July, the DC Extended Universe film has been the most popular movie at the box office.

The film, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, received mixed reviews. On Social Media critics gave it a 40% rating, while viewers gave it a 90% rating.

Black Adam leads Domestic Weekend Box Office With $67 Million

The character was supposed to be a villain in the 2019 film Shazam, but Johnson, who is 50, persuaded Warner Bros. to make two films about the character.

“When I read that, my gut told me, ‘We can’t do this movie that way.’ We would be doing Black Adam a terrible disservice if we did that,” Johnson told Vanity Fair in August. “Combining two origin stories into one movie would have been fine for Shazam, but not for Black Adam.”

Warner Bros. distribution chief Jeff Goldstein told the AP that the strong start of the film, which was Johnson’s best as a leading man outside of the Fast & Furious movies, came at a time when the “studio is definitely going through a major transformation in our production direction, style and approach.”

He said, “It’s all about making good movies.” “The most important thing is finding the right scripts. I think we’ll be able to do that. That’s definitely what we’re focusing on.

Ticket to Paradise, a romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, took second place with $16.3 million for Universal Pictures. The film grossed $96.6 million worldwide, including $80.2 million at the international box office.

Jim Orr, head of distribution for Universal, said, “The film became an event for all audiences this weekend, but especially for older people who sometimes have trouble getting into theaters.” We all know that this group of people doesn’t necessarily flock to theaters the weekend a new movie comes out. That gives us a lot of hope for the weeks and months ahead.”

Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian said A-list stars like Johnson, Robert, and Clooney helped make the weekend a success, with more than $100 million in domestic ticket sales and a film that grossed more than $65 million.

Johnson “was the driving force at the box office,” Dergarabedian said, even if the DC brand and character were not as well known. “This is a great place for Dwayne Johnson to start at DC Comics.”

“He’s like a supercharger for the box office. Forty percent on social media, but people just want to see Dwayne Johnson on the big screen because he’s larger than life.

Smile, a horror film, came in fifth with $8.4 million, Halloween Ends second with $8 million and Lyle, Lyle Crocodile fifth with $4.2 million.

The Woman King took sixth place with $1.9 million, followed by Terrifier 2 with $1.9 million, Don’t Worry Darling with $880,000, Amsterdam with $811,000 and Triangle of Sadness in tenth place with $600,000.

