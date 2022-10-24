7.6 C
Oacoma
Monday, October 24, 2022
Top NewsBlack Adam Starring Dwayne Johnson Opens To $67 Million...
Top News

Black Adam Starring Dwayne Johnson Opens To $67 Million To Lead Domestic Weekend Box Office

Tyler James
By Tyler James

-

6
0

The superhero film Black Adam, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, topped the box office charts over the weekend. Overseas, it grossed an additional $73 million, bringing its total box office to $140 million.
Since Thor: Love and Thunder opened to $143 million in July, the DC Extended Universe film has been the most popular movie at the box office.
The film, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, received mixed reviews. On Social Media critics gave it a 40% rating, while viewers gave it a 90% rating.

Black Adam leads Domestic Weekend Box Office With $67 Million

The character was supposed to be a villain in the 2019 film Shazam, but Johnson, who is 50, persuaded Warner Bros. to make two films about the character.

“When I read that, my gut told me, ‘We can’t do this movie that way.’ We would be doing Black Adam a terrible disservice if we did that,” Johnson told Vanity Fair in August. “Combining two origin stories into one movie would have been fine for Shazam, but not for Black Adam.”

Black Adam

Warner Bros. distribution chief Jeff Goldstein told the AP that the strong start of the film, which was Johnson’s best as a leading man outside of the Fast & Furious movies, came at a time when the “studio is definitely going through a major transformation in our production direction, style and approach.”

He said, “It’s all about making good movies.” “The most important thing is finding the right scripts. I think we’ll be able to do that. That’s definitely what we’re focusing on.

Ticket to Paradise, a romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, took second place with $16.3 million for Universal Pictures. The film grossed $96.6 million worldwide, including $80.2 million at the international box office.

Jim Orr, head of distribution for Universal, said, “The film became an event for all audiences this weekend, but especially for older people who sometimes have trouble getting into theaters.” We all know that this group of people doesn’t necessarily flock to theaters the weekend a new movie comes out. That gives us a lot of hope for the weeks and months ahead.”

Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian said A-list stars like Johnson, Robert, and Clooney helped make the weekend a success, with more than $100 million in domestic ticket sales and a film that grossed more than $65 million.

Johnson “was the driving force at the box office,” Dergarabedian said, even if the DC brand and character were not as well known. “This is a great place for Dwayne Johnson to start at DC Comics.”

“He’s like a supercharger for the box office. Forty percent on social media, but people just want to see Dwayne Johnson on the big screen because he’s larger than life.

Smile, a horror film, came in fifth with $8.4 million, Halloween Ends second with $8 million and Lyle, Lyle Crocodile fifth with $4.2 million.

The Woman King took sixth place with $1.9 million, followed by Terrifier 2 with $1.9 million, Don’t Worry Darling with $880,000, Amsterdam with $811,000 and Triangle of Sadness in tenth place with $600,000.

Read More:

Avengers Assemble Trailer Released by Marvel

Previous articleSacheen Littlefeather: Net Worth, Age, Cause Of Death!
Tyler James
Tyler James
Tyler James has worked as a film journalist in many leading media houses around the United States. He gained a Bachelor’s degree in Film and Television Studies. He is also working as a freelance Film Critic writing for various media outlets across the country.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

Net Worth

Sacheen Littlefeather: Net Worth, Age, Cause Of Death!

Sacheen Littlefeather is well known among the audience for being a marvelous actress. This year, there will be a...
Net Worth

Liz Cheney Net Worth, Daughter, Husband, And More!

Liz Cheney is a 56-year-old lawyer, politician, political analyst, and author. She has been the Republican congresswoman from Wyoming...
Movie

When Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Coming Out?

The public has been demanding a sequel to Black Panther since it debuted in February 2018. They will eventually...
Series

Avengers Assemble Trailer Released by Marvel

In an epic tale so gigantic it can only have originated from the imagination of superhero genius Jason Aaron,...
Entertainment

Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher Release Date, Trailer, And More!

A new Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher trailer titled "Daily Life of a Kaiju Breeder" has been made available by...
news

Adam Lanza: Height, Weight, Career, And More

Adam Lanza is a convicted felon. On December 14, 2012, he killed 28 people in Newtown, Connecticut, including his...

Must read

Top News

Halloween Ends Petition Demands Entire Movie Be Reshot

A new petition demands that David Gordon Green's "Halloween...
Top News

Tristen Nash, Son Of WWE Legend Kevin Nash Died At 26

Tristen Nash, who was 26 years old, has died....
Top News

Daniel Moshi Cause Of Death-  How did Daniel Moshi Die?

The father of Daniel Moshi says his family is...
Top News

Lisa Gilroy’s Tearful Callout Of Her Misbehaving Fans Takes Unexpected Turn

Patton Oswalt, Josh Gad, and Jenna Fischer all really...
Top News

Jana Kramer Resented Paying Child Support After Mike Caussin Cheated On Her!

Jana Kramer was initially upset when she was compelled...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

When Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Coming Out?

Movie 0
The public has been demanding a sequel to Black...

Avengers Assemble Trailer Released by Marvel

Series 0
In an epic tale so gigantic it can only...

Liz Cheney Net Worth, Daughter, Husband, And More!

Net Worth 0
Liz Cheney is a 56-year-old lawyer, politician, political analyst,...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun