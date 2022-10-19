-3.4 C
Oacoma
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
EntertainmentBayonetta 3 Release Date, Story, Trailer! When Is Bayonetta...
Entertainment

Bayonetta 3 Release Date, Story, Trailer! When Is Bayonetta 3 Coming?

Nancy Erin
By Nancy Erin

-

11
0

Bayonetta 3 is an upcoming action-venture video game. The game was originally developed by PlatinumGames and is published by Nintendo for NintendoSwitch. The game is a sequel to its previous installments Bayonetta (2009) and Bayonetta 2 (2014).

Just like the previous installments, Bayonetta 3 is also a slash-and-hack game, where the player controls the protagonist in the game Bayonetta. The title character of the game is only one of the two surviving Umbra witches and follows her different journeys in the different establishments of the game. 

Bayonetta Release Date 

The game Bayonetta 3 release date is expected on October 28, 2022. There had been no official announcements or updates regarding the change of date as of now. The announcement about the launch of the game Bayonetta 3 was made at The Game Awards by Nintendo in December 2017.

Bayonetta Release Date 

Even though the announcement about the game was made earlier, the Bayonetta 3 was only unveiled by Nintendo in 2021. The event took place during a Direct presentation. The first look at the gameplay and also its 2022 launch window was also revealed at the event.

With the release date closing in, the game is one of the most anticipated Switch games of the year. 

Video Game NameBayonetta 3
GenreAction-Adventure, Hack, And Slash
CreatorPlatinumGames
DirectorYusuke Miyata
ProducersYuji Nakao
Country of OriginJapan
Original LanguageJapanese
Available LanguagesJapanese, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Russian, And Chinese
Release Date28 October 2022
CharactersBayonetta
Viola
Jeanne
Rodin
Luka
Enzo

Bayonetta 3 Release Platforms

The game Bayonetta which is developed by PlatinumGames is published by Nintendo exclusively for NintendoSwitch. So, the chances are none that the new game will be available on other platforms like PS5, Xbox series X, and PC. Sega was the publisher of the original Bayonetta game.

Bayonetta 3 Release Platforms

The game was later made available on different platforms like PS3 and Xbox 360. The original game was released in the year 2019. Bayonetta 2, which was released in 2014, was published by Nintendo on Wii U and then later on NintendoSwitch. 

Bayonetta 3 Story

Even though PlatinumGames have not given away many details about the storyline of the upcoming game Byanetta 3, there are a few elements of the story that are revealed. According to the official website of Bayonetta 3, the game is supposed to have the backdrop of the city of Tokyo.

Mysterious creatures, which are neither angels nor demons, attack the streets of the Shibuya area of Tokyo. It is where Bayonetta makes her graceful appearance. The description ends with two questions about why Bayonetta is in Tokyo and also what is the extent of the invasion by the new enemy. 

The first installment of the game Bayonetta dealt with the story of a witch who has revived from the bottom of a lake twenty years ago. She wakes up with no information about her past and her origin. Bayonetta realizes the truth about her past and takes on the villains with the help of Jeanne, who is also an Umbra witch. 

While the first installment established the friendship of the two characters Bayonetta and Jeanne, the second installment followed the journey of Bayonetta when she travels to the mountains to find the Gates of Hell to save her friend Jeanne. 

Bayonetta Development 

With Hideki Kamiya as the executive director, the game takes its share from his previous works like the Devil May Cry series. The game is also a hack and slash where the angels known as Lumen Sages engage in a fight with the Umbra Witches.

Bayonetta 3 Development 

The title character of the game Bayonetta is an Umbra witch who fights evil forces to save the world. The game received a sequel, Bayonetta 2 in the year 2014. This was a more enhanced version of the first story which included more new mythological characters.

The game was well appreciated for its creative art direction and also the development of rich characters. The added elements gave the game a huge fan base and ever since the announcement of the third part, fans had been eagerly waiting to see the changes and updates that will be put into Bayonetta 3. 

According to the words of the executive director, “Bayonetta 3 is real and the day when you’ll be able to hold it in your hands and play is coming! Rest easy and look forward to more info to come, because no matter how great your expectations may be, I promise we’ll deliver an experience that exceeds all of them.” 

Bayonetta 3 Trailer

In addition to the Bayonetta 3 release date announcement, Nintendo released a new trailer for Bayonetta 3.

Bayonetta 3 Voice

The character Bayonetta was voiced in the first and second installments by the British actress Hellena Taylor. It was later known that the voice for the new game will not be done by Hellena Taylor. Jennifer Hale was later announced to be the voice of Bayonetta in the latest video game.

Recently, through a series of Twitter videos, Hellena Taylor has revealed her reason for withdrawing from the project. She made it clear that for a game with such a huge budget, she was offered very insulting pay. The amount she was offered for voicing the character is said to be $4000.

In the videos posted by her on Twitter, she has asked her fans to boycott the upcoming game. 

Read More:

Hellena Taylor Net Worth, Career, Income, Family, And Charity!

Kristin Smart: Classmate Found Guilty Of Killing California Woman Missing Since 1996

Previous articleDanny Masterson Net Worth, Age, Career, And More
Next articleBilly Ray Cyrus Net Worth, Age, Social Media, Bio!
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin
Nancy Erin has worked as an entertainment journalist, editor, and film nerd. She has achieved a Bachelor’s and Masters in broadcast journalism. She focuses on modern entertainment stories that cover a wide range of backgrounds. With her successful working career, she has achieved numerous broadcast awards.  

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest news

news

Who Is James Holmes? Where Is James Holmes Now?

James Eagan Holmes, who was born on December 13, 1987, is an American mass murderer. On July 20, 2012, he...
Net Worth

Selma Blair Net Worth, Bio, Income, Career, And Relationship!

Only Selma Blair's withdrawal from the competition prevented anyone from being eliminated on Monday's Dancing With the Stars episode....
Net Worth

Britney Spears Net Worth In 2022, Age, Boyfriend, Husband, kids

A recent controversy has appeared in the recent past. As a part of this controversy, the famous singer Britney...
Net Worth

Billy Ray Cyrus Net Worth, Age, Social Media, Bio!

The American singer and actor have had a great career so far. He has released at least 16 albums...
Net Worth

Danny Masterson Net Worth, Age, Career, And More

Danny Masterson is an American DJ and actor with a net worth of $8 million. Masterson is probably best...
Net Worth

Hellena Taylor Net Worth, Career, Income, Family, And Charity!

You might notice a different voice in the title role of the brand-new video game Bayonetta 3 if you...

Must read

Entertainment

Love Is Blind Stars Kyle Abrams & Deepti Vempati Are No Longer Dating!

As of season three of "Love Is Blind," Deepti...
Entertainment

Hocus Pocus 2 Release Date, Trailer, Platform, Plot, Cast!

Hocus Pocus was a film that entertained a large...
Entertainment

Intimate Photos Of Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio Taken After Romance Rumours!

The relationship between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid is...
Entertainment

Eva Marie, A Former WWE Star, Updates Fans After An Ant Attack Necessitates An ER Visit!

The WWE Universe may initially have drawn to Eva...
Entertainment

Director Of Captain America 4 Responds To Critics Of Anthony Mackie Assuming The Role

Nobody would believe it! Sam Wilson is the official...

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

About Us

Chamberlain Oacoma Sun began its journey in 2007 with the aim to provide unbiased news to millions of people across the nation. Our crew of experienced journalists, writers, and editors is dedicated to delivering all types of news, including entertainment, sports, science, technology, economy, and world news.

Address

Chamberlainsun
Town of Bristol
Lincoln County, Maine
04541
United States
Phone: ‎+12133799820
Contact Us : [email protected]

Popular

Hellena Taylor Net Worth, Career, Income, Family, And Charity!

Net Worth 0
You might notice a different voice in the title...

Kristin Smart: Classmate Found Guilty Of Killing California Woman Missing Since 1996

Top News 0
Kristin Smart went missing 25 years ago on a...

Danny Masterson Net Worth, Age, Career, And More

Net Worth 0
Danny Masterson is an American DJ and actor with...

Copyright © 2022 | Chamberlain Oacoma Sun