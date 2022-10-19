Bayonetta 3 is an upcoming action-venture video game. The game was originally developed by PlatinumGames and is published by Nintendo for NintendoSwitch. The game is a sequel to its previous installments Bayonetta (2009) and Bayonetta 2 (2014).

Just like the previous installments, Bayonetta 3 is also a slash-and-hack game, where the player controls the protagonist in the game Bayonetta. The title character of the game is only one of the two surviving Umbra witches and follows her different journeys in the different establishments of the game.

Bayonetta Release Date

The game Bayonetta 3 release date is expected on October 28, 2022. There had been no official announcements or updates regarding the change of date as of now. The announcement about the launch of the game Bayonetta 3 was made at The Game Awards by Nintendo in December 2017.

Even though the announcement about the game was made earlier, the Bayonetta 3 was only unveiled by Nintendo in 2021. The event took place during a Direct presentation. The first look at the gameplay and also its 2022 launch window was also revealed at the event.

With the release date closing in, the game is one of the most anticipated Switch games of the year.

Video Game Name Bayonetta 3 Genre Action-Adventure, Hack, And Slash Creator PlatinumGames Director Yusuke Miyata Producers Yuji Nakao Country of Origin Japan Original Language Japanese Available Languages Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Russian, And Chinese Release Date 28 October 2022 Characters Bayonetta

Viola

Jeanne

Rodin

Luka

Enzo

Bayonetta 3 Release Platforms

The game Bayonetta which is developed by PlatinumGames is published by Nintendo exclusively for NintendoSwitch. So, the chances are none that the new game will be available on other platforms like PS5, Xbox series X, and PC. Sega was the publisher of the original Bayonetta game.

The game was later made available on different platforms like PS3 and Xbox 360. The original game was released in the year 2019. Bayonetta 2, which was released in 2014, was published by Nintendo on Wii U and then later on NintendoSwitch.

Bayonettas everywhere?!



Take a look at what's going on in the latest trailer for #Bayonetta3



There are just two weeks to go until the release date of October 28th 2022!📆https://t.co/cwiCUNQOV1 — PlatinumGames Inc. (@platinumgames) October 14, 2022

Bayonetta 3 Story

Even though PlatinumGames have not given away many details about the storyline of the upcoming game Byanetta 3, there are a few elements of the story that are revealed. According to the official website of Bayonetta 3, the game is supposed to have the backdrop of the city of Tokyo.

Mysterious creatures, which are neither angels nor demons, attack the streets of the Shibuya area of Tokyo. It is where Bayonetta makes her graceful appearance. The description ends with two questions about why Bayonetta is in Tokyo and also what is the extent of the invasion by the new enemy.

The first installment of the game Bayonetta dealt with the story of a witch who has revived from the bottom of a lake twenty years ago. She wakes up with no information about her past and her origin. Bayonetta realizes the truth about her past and takes on the villains with the help of Jeanne, who is also an Umbra witch.

While the first installment established the friendship of the two characters Bayonetta and Jeanne, the second installment followed the journey of Bayonetta when she travels to the mountains to find the Gates of Hell to save her friend Jeanne.

Bayonetta Development

With Hideki Kamiya as the executive director, the game takes its share from his previous works like the Devil May Cry series. The game is also a hack and slash where the angels known as Lumen Sages engage in a fight with the Umbra Witches.

The title character of the game Bayonetta is an Umbra witch who fights evil forces to save the world. The game received a sequel, Bayonetta 2 in the year 2014. This was a more enhanced version of the first story which included more new mythological characters.

The game was well appreciated for its creative art direction and also the development of rich characters. The added elements gave the game a huge fan base and ever since the announcement of the third part, fans had been eagerly waiting to see the changes and updates that will be put into Bayonetta 3.

According to the words of the executive director, “Bayonetta 3 is real and the day when you’ll be able to hold it in your hands and play is coming! Rest easy and look forward to more info to come, because no matter how great your expectations may be, I promise we’ll deliver an experience that exceeds all of them.”

Bayonetta 3 Trailer

In addition to the Bayonetta 3 release date announcement, Nintendo released a new trailer for Bayonetta 3.

Bayonetta 3 Voice

The character Bayonetta was voiced in the first and second installments by the British actress Hellena Taylor. It was later known that the voice for the new game will not be done by Hellena Taylor. Jennifer Hale was later announced to be the voice of Bayonetta in the latest video game.

Recently, through a series of Twitter videos, Hellena Taylor has revealed her reason for withdrawing from the project. She made it clear that for a game with such a huge budget, she was offered very insulting pay. The amount she was offered for voicing the character is said to be $4000.

In the videos posted by her on Twitter, she has asked her fans to boycott the upcoming game.

Read More:

Hellena Taylor Net Worth, Career, Income, Family, And Charity!

Kristin Smart: Classmate Found Guilty Of Killing California Woman Missing Since 1996