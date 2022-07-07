Maya Henry Exudes Elegance In Feather-Trimmed Top And Leather Skirt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nearly a month has passed since Liam and Maya’s last split, in which they later reunited in June 2021. Maya Henry revealed their breakup at the time when taking part in a podcast called “The Diary of a CEO.” Liam declared, “I am [single].”

“At this point, more than anything else, I feel disappointed in myself for continuing to do harm to others. That irritates me. Simply put, I’ve been bad at relationships.”

Maya Henry, Liam Payne’s Ex-girlfriend, Embodies Elegance In A Feathered Top And Leather Skirt

It was widely known that the two had reconciled almost two months later. While on the red carpet at London Fashion Week in September 2021, Liam and Maya appeared to reveal that they were truly back together.

The couple posed together when they arrived, according to pictures that were taken.

Tuesday night, Maya Henry looked stunning as she had a night out at Soho House in London. The model, 21, looked chic as she hit the town wearing an off-the-shoulder shirt with feather trim and a chocolate brown leather pencil skirt with a daring slit.

After recently splitting from former One Direction singer Liam Payne, the Texan-born beauty appeared upbeat as she entered the exclusive members-only club.

The model on the cover parted her dark hair in the middle and let the remainder fall loosely around her shoulders. Maya looked stunning as she strolled through Soho holding her phone in her right hand. She had chosen a pretty neutral makeup color scheme. The celebrity wore a pair of classic black shoes and carried her possessions in a black tote bag as her only accessories.

Maya recently returned from a brief trip to Madrid with her boyfriend Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, and Vas J. Morgan, and she seemed to be in a good mood during her most recent public appearance. Less than 18 months after Liam of One Direction asked for her hand in marriage, the model is now unmarried after an abrupt breakup.

After a little over a year of dating the brunette, whom he initially met during a One Direction meet-and-greet when she was 15 years old, Liam proposed a £3 million ring in August 2020.

The singer was photographed with Florida-based influencer Aliana Mawla, who has a slight similarity to the model, but the engagement was broken off.

Liam was spotted with his ex-girlfriend Danielle Peazer last month, whereas Maya is usually pictured by herself in the English city. Nine years after their breakup, the singer was seen leaving London’s Shoreditch’s Nobu Hotel with former X Factor dancer Danielle, 35.

Liam sparked rumors the couple might be back together after they were seen together in the backseat of the celeb’s chauffeur-driven car while visiting the Soccer Aid after-game party at the famous hangout.

Liam has always had deep feelings for Danielle and was devastated when they divorced all those years ago, a source at the time told MailOnline. They separated amicably and are now relishing their time together, which includes Sunday night.

