It was late morning on 30th July, Friday, when the announcement that Amal Clooney, George Clooney’s wife, was expecting their second child made headlines. Before toasting the couple’s joy, a spokesman has confirmed to E! News that rumors about Amal being pregnant are unfounded.

Is Amal Clooney, George Clooney’s Wife, Expecting Their Second Child?

Instead of doing anything exciting with their 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander this summer, they’re just taking it easy. Indeed, the couple’s children recently celebrated their birthdays in Italy, near Lake Como, which is considered one of the country’s most beautiful lakes.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic this year, families were forced to stay at home, and large-scale festivities were curtailed or avoided altogether. The pandemic that continues to afflict people worldwide was a topic of conversation for George in an interview with The Guardian.

In December 2020, he stated, “This has been a dreadful year for everyone in the country.” “Since the beginning of the year, things have taken a turn for the worst. But I’m in a very fortunate position. I was able to build a successful career due to my efforts.”

Finally, once everything was said and done, the father of two admitted that he was concerned about his son’s health as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. “My toddler suffers from asthma,” he added further. “It isn’t as bad as it appears to be for teenagers. Is this the case, as well?

He expressed optimism about the future when asked about it in an open interview, saying he was looking forward to a brighter future. After all, he had his gorgeous wife at his side for every key milestone in his life.

“People want to have kids for the rest of their lives, shown in their statements. It was not my fault.” George spoke with Today magazine in March 2020. “The thought that crossed my mind when I opted against having children was, “My life will be completed if I do not have them.”

“It seemed like I had a lot going on in my life. After that, I met Amal, and I realized that my life had been far less than interesting up until that point. When you add these two children to the mix, you realize how empty the place was before they arrived.”

“When it comes to fatherhood,” he said with pride, as a proud father himself. As if it provided him with a sense of belonging, a sense of home, and unconditional love. All of the benefits of a rewarding job and a companion animal keep you company. Isn’t it likely that this will be far more complicated than that?”

She gets to know about the importance of having children in life. They make your life more joyful and wonderful and you feel like no one is more important than them and want to protect them at any cost. After having a child she gets to know about the blank space she had before having a child in her life.

Read More: