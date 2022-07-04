Taron Egerton Has Met With Marvel About Taking Over Wolverine’s Role

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Welsh actor, Taron Egerton in a recent interview with the New York Times, validated the statement by saying that he is looking forward to playing the Guinness World Record character, Wolverine, replacing Hugh Jackman.

Taron Egerton Met With Marvel About Wolverine

The Frontrunner star received the honor as Wolverine was the ever longest living character in the chronicle of Marvel. When Egerton was confronted with the question if ever he was cast to the respective role, he replied with a mere confusion in his eyes and face and replied raising his eyebrows that it would be uneasy for anyone except Hugh to do the character as the Grammy Award winner gave the character his hundred percent. However, the England native admitted that he would be happy and receive the offer with utmost joy if ever he is chosen.

Taron Egerton was asked the same with another discussion which was held between the Rocketman star and the Comicbook. Despite the rumors, it is not yet clear who will show up on the silver screen as Wolverine when the studio releases it as Marvel is good at keeping their secrets behind their lips for an entire season.

Taking on the X-men character is not that easy for any actor despite their talent, for Hugh has captivated the audience in such a way that it would be tremendously hard for them to accept anyone else playing the role.

Adding to the confusion, the Billionaire Boys Club alum has reportedly met with the President of the company, Kevin Feige, discussing taking over the precious role made famous by Hugh Jackman.

It was in Logan that Jackman appeared on screen for the last time as Wolverine, in which he loses the power and does eventually. In case the team is planning to alter the actor, Egerton is quite confident and optimistic that they would definitely give him a shot, as he recently became the center of attraction for receiving many allocates such as Golden Globe Award in 2019 for Rocketman and has been nominated twice for BAFTAs and once for Grammy Award.

Robin Hood remarked on his success with the role of a spy in Kingsman and the Welsh actor along with Jackman shared the screen together in the movie titled “Eddie The Eagle” in 2015.

When coming to the role, Jackman is competitive and buoyant at the same time as he once said, amidst the shoot, Taron Egerton got injured multiple times on the thighs, and sometimes the bruises get close to certain sensitive areas but still, he does love to act and give life to the character this long. These struggles coupled with a proper diet to achieve the Wolverine-styled toned body, bring the necessary impact to the role, stated the actor while throwing light on his efforts.

The Australian actor explained how excited he was when the character was explained to him with an outlook of X-Men: Days of Future Past that too under Matthew Vaughn’s direction. However, he joked about it saying his stomach’s craving for the steamed chicken was dominating his craving to act in such a reputed movie.