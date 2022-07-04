0 SHARES Share Tweet

The American singer Steven Victor Tallarico, popularly known as Steven Tyler, has left rehab with complete wellness and longing to come back with extra power on stage.

The Demon of Screaming spent years around boozing and finally was taken to rehab from where he has been discharged with proper health and stability. He has confirmed his return through one of his representatives to the media, pulling the fanatics’ reaction than he expected.

Steven Tyler 74, Doing Well After Rehab And Longing To Comeback With Extra Power

The rep reported that the Aerosmith frontman spent a month following the treatment and has tried his best to return as one of the finest musicians. As per the information attained, the lead singer of Aerosmith returned from the medical center almost 7 days ago.

Tylor worsened his condition right a month ago when the Boston-based rock band was planning to relaunch their residency in Las Vegas.

The singer reputedly relapsed before hitting the stage when he underwent foot surgery and had to go through all the painful experiences connected to the surgery back then.

The rockers reported that Steven Tyler himself understood the need for medical assistance as his health was continuously reported to be declining with years of sobriety and voluntarily took the decision to have treatment only to focus on the 74-year-old singer’s health.

The direction he took while being on the wrong side of the road was solely for his willingness to return to the stage and to Aerosmith, for he was a multi-talented artist who maintained to be the main vocalist of the band along with being efficient in playing harmonica, piano, and percussion.

Aerosmith Concert Postponed Due To His Health Condition

The band was supposed to perform a couple of concerts in June and July, but they postponed all of their shows to September disappointing the fans who were counting on the days to witness the band’s miracle in person. The team genuinely sought out their apology, since they had no choice in extending the days.

During the 1980s, the band literally had to struggle with their lead singer being a boozehound, leading them to finalize a decision of admitting Tylor to a rehab center, and recently the band lead opened up about it saying that he hated his bandmates for allegedly sending him to rehab, while all of them were having a good leisure time in their vacation.

However, Tylor spoke to a source conveying his hearty gratitude towards each of his team members who initiated getting him to the rehab, as if it was not for them, then Tylor would have not been able to do what he did all these years.

Tylor also in the discussion in 2009 stated that he was proud of being clean as he can, after his exit from the rehab. It was at the same time that Joey Kramer’s wife, with whom the drummer of Aerosmith was married for 13 years died suddenly.

In conjunction with the wife’s demise, Joey took an absence from the band and reportedly would not be joining them in the relaunch of residency, “Deuces Are Wild”, in Las Vegas.

READ MORE: