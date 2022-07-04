0 SHARES Share Tweet

Though Meghan Markle has prided herself to be a good boss till today, Richard Kay explains the opinion of her subordinates that puts light on the anti-social and controlling nature of Markle.

Richard Kay Examines Meghan Markle’s ‘Duchess Difficult’ Bullying Staff

The hidden allegations are coming out with the exit of Harry and Meghan from the royal house, since the couple along with their two children, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten- Windsor, and Archie Harrison Mountbatten- Windsor, to California.

In the words of the staff, they have been getting tortured constantly with instructions over instructions at twilight hours when they least expect to work. The junior employees often receive orders from the newly married Duchess Sussex, to which the defendants of Meghan replied that Meghan would only message their staff at dawn only if she has a tight schedule. They also suggested that the management style could be different for Meghan.

The British royal family member is gushed to have treated her staff with free ice creams. The statement was made by Meghan’s friend, but it seems to have no relevance with time.

It was May 2018 that Meghan and Price Harris tied a knot and by October, the polished stage had far gone behind, which was followed by Meghan’s true colors which enabled the insiders to mention her as a difficult Duchess.

The stories about the difficult Duchess began to be known to everyone with the words like “bully”, and “torture” started to hear like chanting along with the Duchess of Sussex’s name.

To bring a culmination to the bullying of Meghan, Buckingham Palace came forward to publish the reactions taken by the officials regarding the case but now all the promises have faded away with no proper actions taken, instead, the victims are considered to be invisible.

The reports have never been published and the protocols have never been explained.

It is not all amiable for normal breathing people to the word under the updated condition of the Royal, especially with their domain of the saga, Meghan.

The current rumors have torn the era of Prince Charles, into pieces with various adaptations included.

Jason Knauf, the communication secretary of the royal house, put forward a decent complaint to protect his staff in 2018. Since he is clearly aware of the Duchess’ personal affairs, the man admitted his concern against Meghan bullying two PAs, whose names are undercover, in a letter and wrote that her behavior was so inappreciable, especially towards one of them and she considers that these characters would enhance her confidence.

Over the same text, Knauf also expressed his heartily distress towards one of the Palace’s highly reputed operators, Samantha Cohen, and explained how the difficult duchess of Sussex dealt with her.

The allegations were encircled a couple of days ago the pair sat before Oprah Winfrey, for an exclusive interview. When Meghan was asked the most relevant question about bullying by the television queen, she simply kicked away the question like a football, by giving a reply that was simple and non-descriptive.

The staff’s bullying boss replied to Oprah saying the proclamation is a mere false interpretation to defame her image, published by Buckingham Palace.