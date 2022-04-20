Adriana Lima, a Brazilian actress, is an excellent example of a successful career. She had walked through the Victoria’s Secret Runway in around 1999 for the first time. Due to which she became the brand ambassador and one of the youngest role models to follow her dreams in lingerie-clad footsteps.

Adriana Lima: Net Worth, Age, Early Life, Career, Husband, And Kids

Adriana is known to be her nickname. She belongs to Brazil. Age: Forty years of age (in 2022) Religious affiliation: Roman Catholic Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Early Life And Age:

Adrian was born thirty-one years ago, 1981, on June 12, 1981. Her nationality, on the other hand, is that of Brazil. Adriana Lima was born to Nelson Torres (the father) and Maria da Graca (the mother) (mother). Despite this, she has been solely cared for by her mother since she was six months old when her father abandoned the family permanently. They worked as social workers as well as carpenters in their spare time. In the same way, she is the only child in her family.

Adriana hasn’t shared much information about her school history, which makes speculating about her future aspirations tricky. Even though she looks to have graduated from high school, there is currently no way to determine where she attended high school.

Adriana Lima’s net worth:

She makes a living through her acting profession and through other modeling assignments, which she shares with her husband. On the other hand, she has property in a variety of locales. Adriana has not provided any information regarding her assets or properties yet, and as a result, no one is certain of their exact nature.

Adriana Lima‘s Career:

When she was a teenager, she had no intention of pursuing a modeling career. Because of the encouragement of a friend, she entered a modeling competition when she was 15 years old. The title of Ford’s Supermodel of Brazil was bestowed to her after she competed in the competition.

Her next challenge was for Ford’s Supermodel of the World competition, where she got second position and was crowned the winner. She quickly rose to prominence, appearing on the covers of various national and international publications.

Vogue, Marie Claire, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar, to name a few of the publications she shot a cover, were among those she worked with. Adriana is one of the most well-known and successful international models. Armani, Versace, and Louis Vuitton are just a few of the high-end brands she has collaborated with.

Aside from that, she has collaborated with several businesses, ranging from clothes to cosmetics, to advertise their products. In addition, she was elevated to the status of an angel in 2000. With her role as one of the angels, Adriana gained much attention in the media.

When she’s not modeling, she’s working as an actor. She made her acting debut in 2001, and she has been working ever since.

Adriana Lima‘s husband and kids:

Previously, the model had a relationship with Marco Jaric, who played basketball for the Sacramento Kings. Adriana and Marco were married in February 2009, following a nine-month romance in August 2008. Valentina Lima Jaric and Sienna Jaric are the names of their two daughters.

Finally, in 2016, the couple decided to part ways. When it comes to current affairs, the model is currently unmarried and detached, according to her Instagram account.

Important Facts About Adriana Lima

She is incredibly proud of her Afro-Brazilian origin, which she identifies as her first and most excellent identity.

If she hadn’t been a model, she would have pursued a career as a pediatrician.

On October 6, 2015, Adriana will have a wax figure in Madame Tussauds, New York, a first for the museum.

The addition of a second Brazilian superstar, following soccer player Pelé, is the first Victoria Secret Angel.

Adriana’s waxwork was unveiled on November 30, 2015, in front of thousands of people.

She is fluent in her native Portuguese language and English, Spanish, and Italian, which she learned as a child in Brazil.

EAA and its partners have been helping students by rehabilitating schools and learning spaces, and providing more than 2000 scholarships to refugees and Lebanese students alike through support provided by @qatar_fund. @EAA_Foundation @UNESCOBEIRUT @AUB_Lebanon @SPARKorg pic.twitter.com/m1c9rMuQc8 — Adriana Lima (@AdrianaLima) March 7, 2022

She has a following of more than 6 million people on Facebook. In addition to her Twitter and Instagram followers, she has more than 2.79 million followers on the social media platform Twitter.

Read More: