Callie Hernandez is a well-known American actress and television personality who has been in several films and television shows. Her most notable credits include the movie Blair Witch, La La Land, The Endless, and Alien: Covenant, to name a few.

Hernandez has reached thirty-two years of age. Callie Marie Hernandez was born on May 24, 1988, in Jacksonville, Florida, to both teachers’ parents. Callie was born in Florida, but she grew up in the Texas capital of Austin. Some of the films in which she has appeared include Prometheus, Alien: Covenant, and Blair Witch, to name a few.

Callie Hernandez Age and early life:

A cloud of uncertainty surrounds her formative years. She began playing the cello when she was 14 years old and was more interested in music than acting.

Callie Hernandez began playing the cello when she was a child. Her first feature film was Machete Kills, which was released in 2008. She has a bodyweight of 56 kg. Her height is 5-feet-5-inches. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Callie Hernandez’s career

Hernandez acted in many movies during her career and she got a huge fan base and also got a huge following on her social media like Instagram. Hernandez starred as Samantha in the Epix series Graves from the year 2016 to the year 2017, until the show was canceled after two seasons. She appeared in the film The Endless and Alien: Covenant in the year 2017. In the year 2018, she made an appearance in the film Under the Silver Lake.

Callie Hernandez’s net worth

Hernandez is predicted to have a net worth of $1 million as of 2022. Her feature film debut was in Machete Kills, a 2013 action exploitation film directed by Robert Rodriguez. Blair Witch, the sequel to which Callie appeared three years later as Lisa Arlington, grossed $45 million in box office receipts on a $5 million budget, more than double its predecessor.

In the same year, she also acted as a supporting actor in the Academy Award-winning musical drama La La Land, winning Best Picture. In addition to being a critical and commercial triumph, it also generated an impressive $446 million in worldwide revenue.

Hernandez has also contributed to the soundtracks for Alien: Covenant, The Endless, Too Old to Die Young, and From Dusk till Dawn: The Shows, in addition to the films and television series mentioned above.

Callie Hernandez Relationships:

Currently, Hernandez does not appear to be engaged or married. It’s quite unknown about her previous romances or present love life because she has kept her personal life so private. Few news reports have confirmed her suspected relationship with actor Matthew Gray Gubler, according to TMZ Sports.

She is a well-known artist and she is worldwide famous for her realistic acting skills and for her roles. She got huge appreciation from her fans for the role in La La land movie and this movie also appeared in the Oscars nomination. She is from Jacksonville which is in Florida.

