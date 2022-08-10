How Much Is Aaron Paul Net Worth? Height, Wife, Age, Movies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

American actor Aaron Paul Sturtevant is well-known for his role as Jesse Pinkman in the AMC series Breaking Bad, for which he received countless honors. In addition, he has received the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor in Television three times in a row, more than any other actor in that category. He returned to the part of Jesse Pinkman six years later in the Netflix film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie in 2019 and in the final season of the spin-off series Better Call Saul in 2022, garnering widespread praise each time.

Aaron Paul Biography

He was born on August 27, 1979, in Emmett, Idaho, to Darla and Baptist minister Robert Sturtevant. Interestingly, Aaron is known to be born as a premature baby. He took part in church performances when he was a child. He graduated from Centennial High School in Boise, Idaho, in 1997 and then traveled all the way to Los Angeles with his mother and $6,000 in savings in his car.

He appeared on an episode of The Price Is Right, which aired on CBS on January 3, 2000, shortly after landing in Los Angeles. Under his real identity, he overbid on his Showcase while playing the price game and losing. Aaron Paul also labored as a greeter at Universal Studios in Hollywood.

Paul began his career with appearances in various music videos, guest appearances on tv, and small roles in movies. He appeared as Scott Quitman on the HBO series Big Love in 2007. Following his performance in Breaking Bad, Aaron went on to star in movies such as Need for Speed, Exodus: Gods and Kings, and Central Intelligence.

Full Name Aaron Paul Sturtevant Popular Name Aaron Paul Profession Actor, Voice Actor Born Aug 27, 1979 Age 42 years old Net worth $5 million Height 173 cm Weight 70 kg Eye color Hazel Green Hair Color Blonde Spouse Lauren Parsekian

He also portrayed Eddie Lane in the Hulu drama series The Path and Caleb Nichols in the HBO science fiction drama series The Path. He also portrayed Todd Chavez in the Netflix animation series BoJack Horseman, for which he was also an executive producer.

To commemorate the final episode of Breaking Bad, Paul and his co-star Bryan Cranston each received Breaking Bad tattoos on the last day of filming in April 2013; Paul got the words “no half measures” inked onto his biceps, while Cranston got the show’s symbol etched on one of his fingers. In 2019, Paul and Cranston launched their eponymous mezcal brand, Dos Hombres.

Aaron Paul Personal Life

Aaron Paul got hitched to actress and director Lauren Parsekian. At the Coachella Music and Arts Festival, the two connected. Later in 2013 got married in Malibu, California, at a 1920s French fun ceremony attended by Foster the People and John Mayer.

Paul forwarded the song “Beauty” by The Shivers to everyone on the guest list and urged them to master the lines so they could sing together throughout the ceremony. The couple’s children were born in the following years: a son in April 2022 and a daughter called Annabelle in February 2018.

The family now resides in Los Feliz, having sold their prior property in West Hollywood, and retains a second cabin-style home close to McCall. Paul was instrumental in organizing a $1.8 million fundraising contest for his wife’s non-profit anti-bullying group, the Kind Campaign, in 2013. The sweepstakes winners received a trip to the Hollywood Forever Cemetery to see the final episode of Breaking Bad.

Aaron Paul’s Net Worth

His net worth is estimated to be in the millions of dollars. He took out a $5 million loan last year to fund his business investment and purchase a home. This loan is currently outstanding with Bank of America and is factored into his net worth, which stands at $35 million.

He received more than $500,000 each episode for his performance in Breaking Bad. Aaron Paul has seven real estate properties, four cars, and one luxury yacht. Additionally, Paul’s assets portfolio contains approximately $5 million in cash reserves. He also has a $6 million investment portfolio of ten stocks.

Aaron Paul Awards

Aaron received the Saturn Award for Best Television Supporting Actor. He also received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. In addition, he was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He also won a Satellite Award for Best Miniseries or Television Film.