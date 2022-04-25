90 Day Fiance: Anny & Robert’s 7-Month-Old Baby Adriel Passes Away!!

In a heart-breaking Instagram post, Anny Francisco, the distraught mother of late 90 Day Fiancé pair Adriel Hassan, revealed that her son had died.

90 Day Fiancé season 7 introduced Pillow Talk couple Anny and Robert, who are now household names thanks to their appearances on Pillow Talk.

Anny, a 31-year-old woman from the Dominican Republic, and 41-year-old Robert met online in 2019. After just eight hours of meeting in person, Robert had scheduled a cruise that included a one-day port

visit to Anny’s hometown. In contrast, Robert and Anny’s romance on 90 Day Fiancé wasn’t exactly blissful.

Even though he was a single father of one child, Robert had five children from four other women, so he couldn’t afford to buy extravagant gifts for Anny.

On the other hand, Robert changed for Anny, and the two were married in September 2019 for a long and happy life together. On July 28, 2020, Anny gave birth to Robert’s sixth child, a daughter called Brenda Aaliyah.

The New Yorkers announced their second child’s impending arrival on social media in April 2021.

Adriel was born on September 7, 2021, after the pair disclosed the baby’s gender in a Pillow Talk show in May of that year. It was difficult for Anny to walk straight because of the sciatic nerve pain during her pregnancy.

A few months after Adriel was born, Anny begged 90 Day Fiance followers for their prayers as Adriel was being treated in the hospital.

On Wednesday, Anny’s late-night Instagram post indicated that Adriel had died, even though the infant had been restored to her care.

In the tragic Instagram post, Anny stated, “This is one of the hardest days of my life; my baby Adriel spring died.”

According to the newly-minted mother, her family’s life is “challenging and difficult.” She had no idea she would be losing her only child.

When Adriel was just a few months old, his mother described him as a “fighter” and said, “his heart couldn’t take it.” “My heart is broken; it’s a great pain…so terrible,” Annie said to her fans.

Her 90 Day Fiance co-stars reached out to her via the comments section of her Facebook post and expressed their deepest sympathies for her loss.

We are deeply saddened to hear of your and Robert’s loss as a family. David Toborowsky stated, “Sending our prayers and love, and knowing that we are only a phone call away…we love you guys.” “Wow, this is crazy.

Anny’s death has left Debbie Johnson, and Michael Jessen devastated. “Oh, Anny, that’s an unthinkable loss…I am so sad for you, Robert, and the family,” wrote Jessen.

After learning of Anny and Robert’s pregnancy, Astonishment and disbelief engulfed the 90-Day Fiancé cast and fan base. But for now, all they can do is offer their support to the gorgeous family.

Fans had seen Anny’s struggle with pregnancy before baby Adriel was born, and they know how much she loves being a mother.

In November, Anny’s infant boy was sick, and 90-Day Fiancé viewers saw him get better. They also saw Anny’s helplessness when asking for prayers on social media.

When a parent loses a kid, publishing a post like this to announce the news is an arduous effort. Anny’s bravery in revealing the devastating information to the public is admirable.

Words can’t soothe her and Robert’s anguish, but their millions of followers are there to lend a helping hand as they cope with their loss.