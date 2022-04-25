Dwayne Haskins’ Parents Will Not Attend The Funeral On Friday!!

The dead Pittsburgh Steelers player Dwayne Haskins Jr. parents have released a statement. revealed that they had never met his wife and were planning a separate burial for their son.

They Will Hold A Memorial Service Over The Weekend

“We had never seen or spoken with the spouse Kalabrya Haskins.

So we didn’t want our son’s memorial to be the first day we met her,” Tamara & Dwayne Haskins Sr. explained to WUSA9 on Friday, April 22.

On April 13, Kalabrya Haskins announced that “a tribute of Dwayne’s lifespan” would be held in Allegheny Center Alliance Church in Pittsburgh on April 22.

Haskins’ parents have organized two events over the same weekend to celebrate their son’s memories with family, coaches, teammates, & childhood friends, with a funeral service on Weekend April 23 in New Jersey and then a funeral service on Sunday April 24 at Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland.

“We’ve always had a lot of love for our baby,” the family stated, “but since the news of his demise broke, we’ve had a lot less.” Dwayne Haskins, Sr. and Tamara Haskins stated.”Dwayne worked really hard to achieve such a high degree of accomplishment at such a young age, as anyone who knew him can attest.

Many people touched him on his road to being a star athlete, and we are thankful to each of them. This pain is terrible, and we appreciate everyone who sympathizes with us.”

On April 9, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Haskins, a former first-round pick and distinguished collegiate quarterback at Ohio State, was apparently “struck by a car in South Florida,” citing Haskins’ agent, Cedric Saunders.

According to Schefter, Haskins was hit by a car while “coaching in South Florida with many other Steel quarterbacks, running backs, & wide receivers.” As according Florida State Patrol spokesman Lt. Indiana Miranda, Haskins is murdered after being rammed by a dump truck.

Steelers regional manager Kevin Colbert confirmed the team’s desire to offer Haskins prior to his limited free agency at the beginning of the summer and then before bringing in Mitchell Trubisky, who just declared his decision to retire after the 2022 NFL Draft.

After being relegated for the second time during the 2020 season, Haskins was released by the now-Washington Commanders in December 2020, 20 months after the organization drafted the former Ohio State standout at No. 15 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

In December 2020, the former Ohio State quarterback joined the Steelers, claiming that he intended to demonstrate his love for the sport in 2021 by playing behind veteran starting Ben Roethlisberger, who praised the backup for possessing one of “prettiest” throwing moves he’d ever seen .

During training camp on TribLIVE, Roethlisberger remarked of Haskins,”I was just stating the other day that his release and throwing mechanics have all been some of the greatest I have ever seen.”

“I told him how much I wished I had that. I joked that he could put it through a car wash without it being wet.”