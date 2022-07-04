All About Young Dolph: Networth 2022, Income, Career

0 SHARES Share Tweet

On August 11, 1985, Dolph was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States of America. It’s Adolph Thornton Jr., in real life.

He is 37 years old at the moment. As a result, he has American citizenship, is of African-American descent, and is a Christian in the same manner.

Who Is Young Dolph? His Networth 2022, Income, Career

Adolf Robert Thornton Jr. was the stage name of American rapper Young Dolph. For the year 2022, he expects to be worth $3 million. He was born on this day in 1985 in Chicago.

The album King of Memphis, published in 2016, debuted on the Billboard 200 list at number one. He released his seventh album in 2020; Rich enslaved person, which reached number 200 on the Billboard 200.

Quick Fact About Young Dolph

Two years later, in 2017, the couple welcomed their third child.

There are conflicting reports about how the pair met, but they have been living together since 2010 and never married; they have never been divorced.

How Much Young Dolph Earn

Rapper Young Dolph has an estimated $3 million in his bank account. Adolph Thornton Jr. is an American rapper who earns a livelihood from his art.

He becomes a household name and earns money as a songwriter, producer, rapper, and singer. His first studio album, King Of Memphis, was released in February 2016.

After some time, he released some studio albums and mixtapes. The young man’s life has not been an easy one for Dolph, for sure.

In this part, we discussed how he found out about the conflict. At this moment, he becomes one of the most famous people in the world.

Age And Early Life

On July 27, 1985, Adolf Robert Thornton Jr. was born in the gritty neighborhoods of Chicago, Illinois. He moved with his family to Memphis, Tennessee, at age two.

His parents were drug addicts, so his grandmother raised him and his two brothers. Adolf attended Hamilton High School and gave almost $25,000 to the institution before graduating in 2022.

Net Worth And Career

Dolph’s grandmother was a big part of his life as a child. Paper Route Campaign, his first mixtape, was well-received by the public.

In the wake of that, he created a series of mixtapes, including A Time 2 Kill, Blue Magic, and Felix Brothers. For the song “Cut It,” he had a cameo appearance in O.T. Genesis’ Billboard Hot 100 No. 35 hit in 2015.

Wife & Kids

His long-term girlfriend, Mia Jaye, and he are in a romantic relationship.

Tre was born in 2014, making him the father of Tre. He and his mystery girlfriend made headlines when it was announced that she was expecting their second child. In April of 2017, Ari was born to them. Many of the images on Dolph’s Instagram account are of his children.

Interesting Facts About Young Dolph

When he was younger, Dolph’s private life was never shielded from public view.

An often-involved co-worker was his distant cousin and fellow rapper, Key Glock.

Rapper Yo Gotti, who hails from the same Memphis area, was involved in a fight with him outside a retail shop in Los Angeles in September 2017.

On November 17, the news of his death rocked the music business. The rapper was shot and killed in front of a cookie shop in Memphis, Tennessee, where he grew up.

Read More