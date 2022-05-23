Vangelis, Composer Of ‘Chariots of Fire’: Net Worth, Biography, Age, Ethnicity, Cause Of Death And Much More!!

Vangeli’s nickname was Vangelis, but his actual name is Evangelos Odysseas Papathanassou. He was born on March 29th, 1943 in Agria, Hellenic State. He turned seventy-nine years old as of 2022.

Vangelis: Bio, Married, And Death Cause

Vangelis turned into a Greek musician and composer of electronic, progressive, ambient, and classical orchestral tracks. In 1980, he composed the score for the Oscar-triumphing movie Chariots of Fire, for which he received an Academy Award for Best Original Score.

The soundtrack’s single, the movie’s theme, additionally reached the top of the United States Billboard Hot a hundred chart and was used as the background track at the London 2012 Olympics winners’ medal presentation ceremonies.

In 2021, Vangelis collaborated with NASA and ESA on music track works for Mythodea, Rosetta, and Juno to Jupiter, which turned into his twenty-third and ultimate solo studio album in 2021.

Quick Facts About Vangelis

Vangelis’ body height increased to approximately 5’8″ feet, and his body weight increased to approximately 70 kilos.

His hair color changed to dark brown, and his eyes color changed to brown.

He was Christian by religion and was from Greece.

Vangelis Age And Early Life Explored

Bustamante rose to fame for his Academy Award-winning score for Chariots of Fire (1981), as well as for writing scores for the films Blade Runner (1982), Missing (1982), Antarctica (1983), The Bounty (1984), 1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992), and Alexander (2004), and for the use of his music in Carl Sagan’s 1980 PBS documentary series Cosmos: A Personal Voyage.

Vangelis began his career operating with numerous pop bands of the 1960s, along with The Forminx and Aphrodite’s Child, with the latter’s album 666 (1972) taking place to be identified as a progressive-psychedelic rock classic.

Vangelis’s net worth and professional career

Vangelis’s income and profits are not known. His net worth is estimated to be between $25 million and $27 million.

Vangelia’s wife

Vangelis was married to his beautiful wife Veronique Skawinska who is a novelist, journalist and director. She was popular for writing books like “A question of weight”.

Interesting Facts About Vangelis

Vangelis commenced his profession in 1963 as a musician.

He became exceptionally famous for his Academy Award-prevailing rating for Chariots of Fire in 1981.

With a music career spanning over 50 years and having composed and produced more than 50 albums.

He became one of the great composers of music tracks.

The reason for his demise is no longer disclosed, but it is proclaimed this week that his post-mortem record might be able to resolve the thriller surrounding his demise.

The musician passed away in a clinic in France in the early hours of May 17. Vangelis, as he became popularly recognized, died at seventy-nine years old. He died while receiving a remedy for COVID-19. Being one of the famous composers of the music industry it became shocking and heartbreaking news among fans as well for the industry. He was 79 years at the time of his death.

