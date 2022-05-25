Kanye West Returns To Social Media A Day Before His Wedding Anniversary To Kim Kardashian!!

In the snapshot, the McDonald’s hamburger is regarded to be formed like a square, as opposed to being round. The square burger seemed to be covered in plastic. The fast-food restaurant chain’s golden arch became a pattern on the bread. They are making strategies to remake McDonald’s packaging.

Kanye West Makes A Social Media Return

The Heartless singer shared an image of the reimagined burger on an Instagram Story. He captioned the post: Next week, it will be the fries. Ye go back to social media from hiatus took place an afternoon earlier than his wedding ceremony anniversary. On May 24, 2014, Kanye and Kim, 41, were married in a complicated ceremony in Florence, Italy. After 7 years of marriage, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum filed for divorce in February 2021.

The former couple had four children: North, eight; Saint, Chicago, six; four; and Psalm, three. After the divorce, Kim commenced courting Pete Davidson, 28, in October 2021, despite the fact that the rap superstar turned to fume over their relationship.

Alongside a picture of a square-formed container within the layout of a hamburger, his caption read: Ye teams up with legendary Muji business fashion dressmaker Naoto Fukasawa to reimagine McDonald’s packaging. Fans and celebrities alike reacted quickly to the post, which received 13,000 replies and nearly 900,000 likes in just three hours.

Fellow rapper Thomas Iannucci wrote that He’s back. I gotta say though, Ye made his Instagram return with a post about McDonald’s and it is no longer what I was looking for in his comeback. Musician Lil Boom moreover said that “Bring strong mighty wings, Ye.” We shall have McDonald’s after fasting for three months, said an unknown user.

Recently, the KUWTK celebrity confirmed her tribute to her boyfriend Pete as she attended her sister’s wedding ceremony in Italy. The fact that a supermodel revealed her long pink nails in an Instagram photo. The nail artwork had crystals located on the top of the pink acrylic on her ring finger.

Kardashian enthusiasts observed that the crystals spelled out the letter P. The Kardashians’ celebrity identified a way for her boyfriend to be with her on Kourtney’s special day. She made a photo of her hand with a nail polish emoji. Her boyfriend needed to opt-out of the marriage due to the fact that he left the cast of Saturday Night Live.

Kourtney’s Wedding

During the ceremony, Kim went goth and wore a black lace robe with lace sleeves, gloves, and a couple of necklaces. Later wearing a corset, North ended her tuxedo-shorts combo with a black cape. Kourtney, 43, and Travis Barker, 46, stated they were I dos in Portofino, Italy over the weekend.

Kim’s sibling picked out a quick lace Dolce & Gabanna get-up with a cathedral veil. For the event, the couple reserved the full Castello Brown stronghold in Portofino. The duo previously had a courthouse wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara and held a Las Vegas ceremony-without attaining a wedding license-after the rocker did on the Grammys.

