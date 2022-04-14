Ryan Cabrera And Alexa Bliss Dating & Relationship Update!!

Wedding preparation may be stressful, but Alexa Bliss has a partner in crime in the form of his fiancé Ryan Cabrera. The WWE star stated that Cabrera would be in charge of the couple’s forthcoming wedding in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Everyone who knows us and Ryan understands it’s Ryan’s wedding,” Bliss explained. “I’m not a big fan of weddings. I’ve never been there before.”

Alexa Bliss Engaged SmackDown’s Mike “The Miz.”

“When we were engaged, he told me you just had to show up, and I didn’t believe him at first, but now I do because even my mother and best friend are like, ‘We don’t know what’s going on with the wedding,’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know either.’ Still, I know a majority of it is planned.” After more than two years of dating, the pair became engaged in June 2020. They initially ignited relationship speculations in 2018 when they were seen having lunch together in Los Angeles.

Mike “The Miz” and Alexa Bliss have found love, and it’s a WWE match made in heaven. If Bliss and Cabrera hadn’t met through a familiar acquaintance, they might not have ended up together. The Miz, Bliss’ employee, happened to be that old acquaintance. According to Comic Book, the Miz’s matchmaking began when he asked Cabrera if he wanted to go on a date with Bliss.

Cabrera and Bliss exchanged communications after Cabrera made contact with them. They finally run into each other during one of Cabrera’s shows. Despite her worries about dating a musician, Cabrera won Bliss over. “He was patient and persistent, and we grew to be fantastic friends.” “It grew into a fantastic relationship,” Bliss raved about her fiancé. Cabrera proposed to Bliss after a year of dating in November 2020.

A Complete Timeline Of Alexa Bliss’ Relationship With Buddy Murphy

Fans are perplexed by Alexa Bliss’ new relationship with Ryan Cabrera, although she hasn’t been alone in a long time. Before meeting Cabrera, Bliss had been engaged to another guy, retired WWE wrestler Buddy Murphy. In 2015, Bliss and Murphy met while working in WWE’s developmental division NXT. When she worked as a valet for Murphy and his tag partner Wesley Blake, the two started dating, and we’re partnered together on television.

Bliss and Murphy got engaged in 2017, but their relationship was strained because they signed them to different labels. When Bliss was asked about Murphy on the reality show Total Divas, she seemed to sidestep the topic of marriage. In 2018, Bliss and Murphy broke up after announcing their engagement. With two remaining pals, the break-up was amicable. Bliss expressed her support for Murphy after WWE released him earlier this year.

Conclusion

What would I do if I were the one to plan the couple’s wedding? I believe the most important thing is to prepare the couple for it and make them feel comfortable about it. Let them know that there’s nothing much for them to worry about during their wedding day. Let them know that you will handle everything else. You should be a one-stop shop for the couple so that they can focus on their day without having to worry about anything else.

Read More: