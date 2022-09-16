The legend since childhood, Kathy Hilton is 63 years old. She has been living large for decades, whether with her renowned family or luxurious lifestyle. For season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it has been rumored that the Kathy Hilton you know and love has returned. If you watch the show frequently, you probably already know that Kathy is mega rich.

Even the other housewives would occasionally criticize her for Kathy Hilton net worth, yet it turns out that she has a respectable net worth. The wealthy matriarch is reverting for her season 2 as an official “friend” of the cast, giving RHOBH viewers another small window into her lavish lifestyle.

Kathy Hilton Net Worth

Prepare yourself because Kathy has a massive net fortune. According to sources, Kathy hilton net worth is an astounding $350 million. In a nutshell, when the other Housewives claim she is wealthy, they are not joking! For Kathy Hilton, everything is going swimmingly. Although she has a variety of sources of income, the RHOBH is where she receives most of her money.

The details of her current contract are unknown, but the remuneration is presumably quite small in contrast to her total net worth. According to Vulture, friends on the show are only paid on the day they are in the camera.

However, the source claimed that two friends on The Real Housewives of Atlanta earned $150,000 and $300,000 for their appearances on season 12 in 2019, so it’s likely that Kathy is earning a comparable amount.

Full Name Kathleen Elizabeth Avanzino Profession Fashion Designer, Actress Sources of Income Profession Biggest Assets Mansion Residence New York Date of Birth 13 March 1959 Age 63 years old Gender Female Nationality United States Marital Status Married Education Graduated (Montclair College Preparatory School) Children Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Conrad Hughes Hilton, Barron Hilton II Spouse Name Richard Hilton Wealth Type Self-made

Kathy Hilton Key Facts

The daughter of Kathleen Mary and Larry Avanzino, Hilton was born on March 13 and is now 63 years old.

The original name of Kathy Hilton was Kathleen Elizabeth Avanzino.

Kathy Hilton was born in New York City, in the United States, and she is an American citizen.

In addition, she has five paternal half-siblings from her father’s second marriage, two maternal half-sisters—actresses Kim and Kyle Richards—and two maternal half-brothers.

Kathy is a captivating personality who stands at an optimum height of 5 ft. 5 in or 165 cm and a healthy weight of 60 kg or 132 lbs.

Fashion designer Nicky Hilton and socialite Paris Hilton have Kathy as their mother.

Her mother’s side is Irish, whereas Hilton’s father’s family has Italian origin.

Hilton completed her education at the Los Angeles-based Montclair College Preparatory School.

In college, Kathy Hilton was close friends with the great Michael Jackson.

Hilton started acting as a kid in 1968, and at the age of 15, she retired from the business in 1979.

In a scene from the classic television show Happy Days, she shared the screen with Henry Winkler.

After retiring, she received a unique gift: The Staircase on Sunset Plaza, an antique shop in Los Angeles from the 1980s through the 1990s.

She began making appearances on the home shopping network QVC in 2002. Following that was her I Want to Be a Hilton on an NBC reality show. The celebrity even started selling skincare items on the HSN network.

Even though some people might not be aware of it, Kathy Richard has been involved with RHOBH for quite some time. She is Kim and Kyle Richards’s elder half-sister and a longtime contributor to the show.

Things that have strained relationships frequently occurred in 2020. As a result, many people are reluctant to express their views on particular subjects. Despite her concerns, Kathy has continued to support the Black Lives Matter Movement and the effort to eradicate racism.

Kathy is a proud grandma with three grandchildren, in addition to being a proud mother of four. Kathy is having fun in the position and spending time with her grandchildren.

Kathy Hilton Biography

Motherly pride, fashion design prowess, and ardent benevolence characterize Kathy Hilton. At 15, Kathy first met real estate magnate Richard Hilton. Four years later, the two got married, and they haven’t been able to be apart ever since.

Conrad Hilton, who established Hilton hotels, has a grandson named Rick. When he met Kathy, he already had a sizable sum of money, according to Business Insider. Together, they are parents to four gorgeous kids and a bunch of doggies.

Kathy Hilton Career

Immediately after being hitched to Rick, Kathy took over The Staircase, a gift and antique store on Sunset Plaza in Los Angeles, California. After overseeing the store for about ten years, Kathy briefly returned to the entertainment industry in the early 2000s. She first secured a position as a host on QVC.

According to IMDb, Kathy then switched to hosting the reality program I Want to Be a Hilton. She also took on a few other acting roles, including presenting on HSN, a rival shopping network to QVC, and guest starring as herself in an episode of The Young and the Restless. However, the larger checks didn’t start coming in until later. These did, however, give Kathy some spending money.

Kathy Hilton Houses

Rick moved to real estate to make even more money as Kathy became well-known on television and on the runway. Numerous expensive residences have been purchased by Rick and Kathy and then sold. According to the Los Angeles Times, one of Rick’s largest transactions was selling his father’s house in May for $61.5 million.

Additionally, for $2,385,000, the couple purchased a spacious mansion in the Hamptons with seven bedrooms and 3 acres in 1999. During the hot summer months, they regularly rent out this property. The Hiltons made $350,000, according to a 2007 estimate by Variety, from renting the mansion out for just one season.

For $9.2 million, they purchased a sprawling property in Bel-Air in 2004. Finally, they spent $2.5 million purchasing a suite in the Pierre Hotel in New York City in 2014.

Kathy Hilton Charity

She has made numerous charitable contributions as a philanthropic individual. Kathy hilton net worth is $350 million.

In 2007, Hilton asked famous people to auction off some of their possessions and gave the money generated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. At the Starlight Children’s Foundation’s “A Stellar Night” Gala in Century City, Los Angeles, in 2011, she and her two kids received awards from the organization.

