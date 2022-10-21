Who Is  Kim Plath? Kim Plath, Who Starred In “Welcome To Plathville,” Was Arrested In Florida

Kim Plath, the lead actress in “Welcome to Plathville,” was arrested Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Florida for driving under the influence. She was also charged with criminal damage to property and injury to a person.

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office in Crawfordville, Florida, confirmed that she was arrested. The reality star had been arrested on Thursday but was released the next day.

Kim Plath and her nine children Ethan, Micah, Hosanna, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia and Mercy, as well as her ex-husband Barry, were all featured on the hit reality show Welcome to Plathville.

Four months after she separated from Barry, she was arrested. The two had been together for more than 24 years.

When Did Kim Plath And Her Husband Split?

Before announcing their divorce on June 28, 2022, Barry and Kim had been married for more than 20 years.

Kim had previously said that she and Barry were married in July 1997.

But the couple told To The Source “After much thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage.”

“This decision has not been easy for us, but we both know it is the best one.”

They also said, “In our 24 years of marriage, we’ve had many ups and downs, and as we begin this new phase of our lives, we will raise our wonderful children together.”

Welcome to Plathville also tells the story of how the two separated.

How did Kim and Barry teach their children to be good people?

Kim and Barry Plath have a very strict lifestyle, and the TLC show shows how hard it is for them to raise their children.

Their very strict parenting methods include not letting their kids watch TV, use the internet, have cell phones, and eat sugary foods.

However, on the show, their children often rebel against their parents.

Moriah, the couple’s oldest daughter, has always been the most rebellious. Even before she moved out, she wore makeup, ripped jeans and tight shirts.

Kim Plath is a popular reality TV star from the show Welcome To Plathville Since she starred in the movie, she has received a lot of attention and a large fan base.

The show follows Kim Plath, her husband Barry and their nine children through their lives. You may be interested in some interesting facts about “Welcome to Plathville” by Kim Plathville:

Sad Childhood

In a previous episode of “Welcome to Plathville,” she shared that her mother was an alcoholic when she was growing up.

Kim told her rebellious daughter Moriah, “I had a single alcoholic mother growing up. I didn’t live with anyone. I had no place to call home. I didn’t have a father.

“My mom was around sometimes, and she was clean, but for the most part I raised myself. I worked hard to make sure you had a family to grow up in.”

The College Years Were crazy

Although Barry and Kim both went to college, they have a “low opinion” of it because “all they did was drink and party.”

Kim told Moriah that she was in a fraternity when they went to college together.

In her confession, she said, “I had some rough times in college because I was so wild…. When I was driving drunk, I woke up in a weird place on the lawn, passed out in the car. You know, I was doing drugs and driving around town at 3 in the morning.

“When I was in college, I could have died a lot of different ways, but God saved me, and now I’m living a different life. But I think it would be better if she didn’t have to go through all the crap I went through.”

