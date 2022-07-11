0 SHARES Share Tweet

Playboi Carti is known for his garbled lyrics, gothic style, and enigmatic public demeanor. He has launched a lot of famous albums, singles, and mixtapes in his career.

Some of his most famous albums and singles are Magnolia, Woke Up Like This, Die Lit, and Whole Lotta Red.

On December 25, 2020, his album Whole Lotta Red was released.

Playboi Carti’s Net Worth 2022, Height, Age, And Girlfriend

Playboi Carti belongs to a middle-magnificence circle of relatives from Atlanta, Georgia, United States, and later moved to Fairburn, Georgia.

He maintains an American nationality and his notions within the Christian religion.

His father’s name is Mr. Terrell Carter, who works in a good organization, and his mother’s name is Mrs. Carter, who’s a housewife.

Quick Facts About Playboi Carti’s

Playboi Carti is a handsome boy with an appealing and brilliant personality.

He is 6 toes and 1 inch at his peak, and his frame weight is around 75 kg.

Age And Early Life Explored

Born on September 13, 1996, Playboi Carti’s age is 25 years old as of 2022. He was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, in a middle-magnificence circle of relatives.

He finished his training at North Springs High School in Sandy Springs. After that, he left his research as he by no means supported the concept of pursuing a better degree of training after the final touch of excessive school.

During his childhood, Playboi became interested in turning into an NBA star.

But because of his reckless behavior during workouts and verbal sparring, as well as his education, Carti decided against pursuing a career in basketball and instead focused more on his music.

Playboi Carti’s Net Worth And Career

As of 2022, Playboi Carti’s net worth is around $10 million. He typically earns money through his songwriting and modeling endeavors, as well as through logo commercials on his social media accounts.

Playboi Carti’s Relationship Status

Playboi Carti’s marital status is unmarried. He is in a live-in relationship with Iggy Azalea, who’s a famous Australian rapper and singer.

The couple has been in a relationship for decades and additionally has a son. His son’s name is Onyx Kelly.

Before that, he additionally dated Blac Chyna, who is a famous American model and actress.

The couple dated each other for a short time, and after that, they parted ways for a few unknown reasons.

Interesting Facts About Playboi Carti’s

Playboi Carti found out in 2018 that he had Asthma and hence he shared the information on his Twitter account. After that, he always carried an inhaler whenever he came in front of the media.

In the 12 months of 2017, Playboi Carti was nominated for the BET Hip Hop Awards two times in a 12-month period. During his childhood, Carti admired outstanding basketball players like Michael Jordan, Allen Iverson, Chris Paul, and Vince Carter.

Over the years, Laybo Smart has achieved some significant milestones in his career and has successfully established himself as a premier rapper.

Inspiring many young aspiring rappers, he is known for his distinctive musical style.

