When Is Beetlejuice 2 Coming Out? Expected Release Date, Cast, And More!

Beetlejuice is a 1988 American fantasy horror comedy film directed by Tim Burton, written by Michael McDowell and Warren Skaaren, produced by The Geffen Company, distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, and starring as the titular character Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder, and Michael Keaton. The narrative centres around a recently departed couple who, as ghosts haunting their previous home, call Betelgeuse, an arrogant and deceitful “bio-exorcist” from the Netherworld, to scare away the house’s new residents.

Beetlejuice was a critical and economic triumph, generating $74.2 million on a $15 million budget. It was nominated for three Saturn Awards: Best Horror Film, Best Makeup, and Best Supporting Actress for Sylvia Sidney. The film’s success spawned an animated television series, computer games, and a 2018 stage musical.

Will There Be A Beetlejuice 2?

A sequel film to Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice has been revealed almost 30 years later. Fans are overjoyed since there have been rumours about a sequel for the past three decades. For those who haven’t seen the movie, Beetlejuice follows Adam and Barbara Maitland, portrayed by Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis, as they try to frighten away a family that has moved into their home.

They establish touch with Michael Keaton’s over-the-top bio-exorcist Betelgeuse, but his antics further complicate matters. The original film depicts Adam and Barbara Maitland (Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis), a newly departed couple, as they travel the afterlife and try to scare the garis. After their attempts fail, they engage Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), a self-proclaimed “bio-exorcist,” whose hijinks endanger both the Maitlands and the Deetz’s daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder). The sequel of this movie will be released in 2025.

Movie Beetlejuice 2 Genres Family

Fantasy

Horror Director Tim Burton Writers Seth Grahame Smith

David Katzenberg Country Of Origin United States Language English Production Companies Plan B Entertainment

Tim Burton Productions

Katzsmith Productions Expected Release date 2025

Beetlejuice 2 Expected Release Date

Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2 will be released in 2025. This film’s lead cast will include Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder. Beetlejuice 2 has an 8.6 out of 10 binge rating and will be a fantastic film to see in the Comedy and Fantasy categories.

Beetlejuice 2 Plot

The malevolent Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) is lured back to Earth by the children of Lydia Deetz/Loughty (Winona Ryder), Markus (Johnny Depp), and Barbara Loughty after finally being allowed out of the Netherworld Waiting Room after waiting since 1988. (Helena Bonham Carter). With Beetlejuice on the loose in Los Angeles, California, where Lydia’s husband Alex Loughty (Robert Downey Jr.) works, the Loughty Family must band together once more to combat the ghost with the most.

The Deetzes would be involved with the plot in Hawaii, where Charles’ real estate development firm is constructing a resort atop an ancient burial place. No doubt, shenanigans would have occurred. Both Keaton and Ryder agreed to the sequel if Burton helmed it, but Burton chose Batman Returns instead. It was already the mid-1990s when he returned to Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian, and his excitement had dimmed.

The sequel is still in its early stages, with the story still to be developed. At this time, no other attachments have been revealed. Beetlejuice is a Tim Burton classic in which the souls of a departed couple are plagued by an intolerable family that has moved into their home and hired a malevolent ghost of the same name to push them away. In the original, Michael Keaton portrayed the titular part, with Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder, and others filling out the group.

Where To Watch Beetlejuice 2

While Plan B Entertainment has been brought on board to create the sequel, don’t anticipate any specifics or leaks about it any time soon. Burton engaged British screenwriter Jonathan Gems (Mars Attacks) to develop a script called Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian shortly after the success of Beetlejuice.

The 1988 classic may be rented or purchased on a variety of platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Vudu, and Google Play.

Beetlejuice 2 Cast List

Catherine O’Hara and Jeffrey Jones co-star in the original Beetlejuice as Delia and Charles Deetz, who move into the Maitland’s old house and are plagued by Betelgeuse. Lydia Deetz, played by Winona Ryder, is their goth teenage daughter who becomes friends with the friendly Maitland ghosts.

According to Screen Rant, the two cast members slated to return for Beetlejuice 2 are Michael and Winona. The film would not be feasible without Betelgeuse, so thank heavens Michael is returning! Winona Ryder, who presently appears in Netflix’s Stranger Things, has indicated interest in a Beetlejuice sequel.

Burton’s constant partner, Johnny Depp, has portrayed a variety of characters for him. His career is already in tatters owing to legal difficulties with Amber Heard, and he has already been sacked by Warner Bros., so he is unlikely to join the cast, even if one existed. His name was never mentioned in previous publications concerning the possible sequel.

Is Johnny Depp In Beetlejuice 2

Due to the fallout from the Rust shooting incident, Alec’s homecoming may be called into doubt. The sequel is believed to be directed by Tim, however this has yet to be confirmed. While questioned about having Johnny Depp feature in Beetlejuice 2, the famed filmmaker did not deny anything when speaking to MTV about the prospect in 2012.

Tim and Johnny clearly like working together, as seen by their work on films such as Edward Scissorhands, Sleepy Hollow, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, and Sweeney Todd. However, Johnny’s potential part may be jeopardised as a result of his defamation trial against Amber Heard, which has had an influence on his career.

The Talks On Social Media About Beetlejuice 2

Since the first Beetlejuice appeared in 1998, fans have been clamouring for a sequel. For decades, there has been speculation of a sequel, with several of the original cast members confirming it. It was announced in early 2022 that a Beetlejuice sequel is in the works, including returning actors such as Betelgeuse himself.

There is still a lot of ambiguity about the narrative and the production schedule.All indicators point to yes! Although Pitt’s producing business has signed on to the film, ScreenRant reports that “it hasn’t been taken to Warner Bros. for an official greenlight just yet.” According to the same source, Keaton and Ryder have also officially signed on. Beetlejuice has had such a long-lasting influence that it’s difficult to believe there hasn’t been a sequel until now.

What To Expect From Beetlejuice 2?

The film produced a variety of spin-offs, including an animated series that aired from 1989 to 1991, a few computer games, and a well-received Broadway musical that debuted in 2019 and will reopen in April 2022. Beetlejuice has had such a long-lasting influence that it’s difficult to believe there hasn’t been a sequel until now. After 30 years of beginnings and endings, it appears like plans are finally going forward.

Plan B Entertainment, Brad Pitt’s production business, has agreed to help us realise our collecting aspirations.In this culture, we adore Halloween movies, and Beetlejuice has been one of our favourites for many years! Along with his time as Batman and his absolutely excellent Shakespearian part in Kenneth Branagh’s Much Ado About Nothing, Keaton’s renowned portrayal as the swindling afterlife counsellor has been one of the most iconic of his prolific, multifaceted career.

It’s difficult to imagine Halloween without picturing Michael Keaton in the role of Betelgeuse. Many Spirit Halloween costumes have been inspired by the character of Beetlejuice. Though these outfits are commonly referred to as “striped suit man” or “well-dressed ghost guy” for legal reasons, we can all see and understand that they are evocative of Betelgeuse.As a result, we may anticipate that Beetlejuice 2 will not disappoint their admirers.

Beetlejuice 2 Trailer

There has been no trailer produced for Beetlejuice 2, and given that the film has been shelved by Warner Bros., we are unlikely to see one anytime soon. Warner Bros. does not appear to be pushing further with the project.

