What Is Pokimane Net Worth? Age, Bio, Career & More!

Pokimane’s birthday is May 14, 1996, and she was born in Morocco. At age four, Pokimane’s family went to Quebec, Canada. Pokimane signed up for Twitch in June of 2013.

After she reached Platinum in League of Legends, she began streaming the game later that year on a computer she bought for $250 on a classifieds website.

Pokimane’s Biography

Both of her parents have degrees in various fields of study. As she was growing up, her favorite things to do were watch anime and play video games. Pokimane attended McMaster University immediately after graduating from high school, majoring in chemical engineering.

However, she did not complete her degree since she decided to pursue a full-time career in streaming.

Career Beginnings

She merged her name, Imane, with that of the Pokemon character to create her online handle, Pokimane.

Pokimane’s early fan following expanded as she streamed. Visitors to Twitch join up to watch other members play video games, either live or on a recorded stream.

With over 450k subscribers, Pokimane was one of the most popular Twitch accounts of 2017. Due to her rising popularity on Twitch in 2017, she won the Best Twitch Streamer of the Year award at the 2017 Shorty Awards.

Pokimane’s triumph was primarily attributed to her skill as a player and commentator in “League of Legends.” Since her notoriety was chiefly attributable to “League of Legends,” she also made a cameo appearance in a video introducing a new game mode for the popular MOBA.

In addition to “League of Legends” content, Pokimane has begun streaming “Fortnite” content, including gameplay and commentary.

Her first streams of “Fortnite” material were sponsored. At this year’s E3 video game convention, Epic Games, the game’s developers, hosted a celebrity and top broadcaster professional-amateur contest in the game’s Battle Royale mode.

Pokimane and the basketball star Josh Hart are in the pros. Many individuals participated in the event both physically and virtually. Pokimane, to focus on the kind of content she was developing in the 2020s, has reduced the number of “Fortnite”-related broadcasts she hosts.

Net Worth And Earnings

Pokimane is a famous Moroccan-Canadian online personality who is worth $6 million. Among his Twitch streams, “League of Legends” and “Fortnight” are the most well-known of Pokimane’s gaming exploits.

Pokimane just bought a Mercedes-Benz G-Class for USD 370,000. Also, Pokimane has an Audi Q2s that is worth over $80,000. Pokimane uses her substantial income from Twitch and YouTube to treat herself to a new, high-end watch every few months. Two of Pokimane’s wristwatches are included in the following inventory.

Personal Life / Relationships

Pokimane now makes his home in Los Angeles, California. She and fellow U.S. representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar have used her brand to advocate for the next presidential election in 2020.

Imane Anys, or “Pokimane”, as she YouTube, is a talented Canadian of Moroccan ancestry who posts comedy videos. What sets her apart is the Live streaming videos she uploads to her YouTube and Twitch feeds.

In the videos, she shares her thoughts on numerous forms of media and gaming. Video games like “League of Legends” and “Fortnite” have recently generated much attention. She’s also a member of Offline TV, a group of people making videos on the internet specifically for social enjoyment.

She joined her parents and siblings in Morocco on May 14, 1996, and that’s also where she spent her whole childhood. Poikmane attended McMaster University with the intent of majoring in Chemical Engineering but dropped out to pursue a career in live broadcasting.

As the streamer with the highest followers (almost 400,000) on Twitch’s top 100 list, Pokimane is unrivaled. That’s why she was named 2018’s Best Twitch Streamer. After her “League of Legend” video gained widespread attention, she became a household name.

Awards And Honors

The renowned online personality took up the award for Best Twitch Streamer of the Year at the 10th Annual Shorty Awards in 2018. In addition to this, she was nominated for the award for Best Live Streamer at the 8th Annual Streamy Awards award for Best Content Creator at the Game Awards.

