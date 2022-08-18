Wednesday Netflix Cast, Trailer, Release Date, And More!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The first trailer for Wednesday Netflix was released on August 17. The Netflix horror-comedy starring Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, and Luis Guzman is a spin-off of The Addams Family. On Wednesday, August 17, Netflix showed a first look at its next series. Catherine Zeta-Jones will play Morticia Addams in the series. The 52-year-old actress is barely recognizable in the first images and teaser for the series. Luis Guzman will play her husband Gomez Addams and Jenna Ortega will play daughter Wednesday Addams. Tim Burton is in charge of the series.

When Is Wednesday Coming To Netflix

When the first images of the Netflix Wednesday series Wednesday Addams surfaced yesterday, fans didn’t exactly react enthusiastically. But now that the first trailer is online, the tide seems to be turning.

The 2.13-minute trailer shows us what Wednesday’s social life at school is like, and how she gets back at her brother’s bullies in a pretty brutal way. This, of course, led to her getting kicked out of another “normal” school and landing at Nevermore Academy.

According to the official synopsis, “Wednesday tries to master her growing psychic abilities, stop a series of monster murders terrorizing the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that got her parents in trouble 25 years ago, all while navigating her new and very complicated relationships at Nevermore.”

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who worked on Shanghai Nights (2003) and Smallville, are responsible for Wednesday (2001). Gwendolin Christie and Emma Myers also star in the series, as do Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman. It has also been confirmed that Christina Ricci will be in it, but it is not yet clear if she will play an older version of Wednesday.

Must Read:

Popular Series Friends Early Seasons, Cast, Characters, Season Collection!

Wednesday Netflix Release Date

Although Netflix has not yet announced a release date, the series will begin on a Wednesday in the fall. That’s nothing new. Here’s what the Internet has said so far.

Wednesday Netflix has not yet announced a release date on Netflix. We think the eight-part series could come out in 2022 (Halloween seems like a good time), but right now Netflix is just saying the series is “coming soon.”

Wednesday Netflix Trailer

Yes, Netflix has finally released a full-length trailer. It shows Wednesday starting at Nancy Reagan High School, where the water polo team calls her a freak, but she soon attacks them with piranhas in the pool. She is kicked out of school and her parents, Morticia and Gomez, send her to Nevermore Academy.

Wednesday Netflix Cast

There are some great actors and actresses in the cast, as well as some people from the Addams Family who have already starred in the series. Jenna Ortega, who played young Jane in Jane the Virgin, will play Wednesday Addams when she returns to the big screen. She’s a good choice for the role, having starred in horror films like the recent Scream movie and the Foo Fighters film Studio 666.

And of course, the great Tim Burton is responsible for the film. Tim Burton has been called a lifelong fan of the Wednesday Addams Family. He is known as an auteur who writes and directs films that are creepy and a little weird, yet warm and joyful. You’ve probably seen his work in Pee-Big Wee’s Adventure, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Alice in Wonderland and Edward Scissorhands.

The show is definitely worth seeing. The cast list includes many people playing roles such as Wednesdays school friends or possible rivals. Enid Sinclair, played by Emma Myers, will be Wednesday’s roommate. Bianca Barclay, who calls herself Joy Sunday, is a popular girl who is also a siren. A “townie” named Tyler Galpin, played by Hunter Doohan, becomes Wednesday’s friend. And Naomi Ogawa plays Yoko Tanaka, a popular vampire at the school. It will be the Halloween special on Netflix that everyone wants to see.

Read More:

Famous Rapper Jack Harlow Net Worth, Early Life, Carrer, Bio!