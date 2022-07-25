0 SHARES Share Tweet

Victoria Caroline Beckham, the renowned English singer, was spotted recently in a video shared by David Beckham. David Beckham, the English former professional footballer, seemed totally thawed in his wife’s song and made him share the singing video recorded from their private space.

The song she sang was for the Spice Girls Karaoke, and she just did it in a significant way as usual. The singer, who is also a fashion designer, appears overwhelmed singing her favorite track while simultaneously moving her feet in rhythm to her own making the perfect version of the song.

Victoria Beckham Channels Her Inner Posh As She Perpetrates ‘Spice Girls’

The ‘Stop’ was released in late 1997, and the song was by the well-famous English girl group, the Spice Girls. The ‘Stop’ track was tagged under the dance-pop song that featured brass and guitar to accompany the track. The lyrics of the song are all about the frustrations faced by a team of co-workers with being overworked at the workspace under the management.

The television personality took the mic in her hands and started delivering the ‘stop’ track during her vacation time with her loving beau, David Beckham. She just rocked the track with her alluring voice.

She just picked the 90’s hit track to jam up and voice to never ever give up on the good times in life.

The family vacation was filled with love and laughter. The couple was in the mood of being close to each other.

In the video shared by the co-owner of Inter Miami CF, it could see that the original music video was played behind the singer and for the karaoke, she was busy giving her own moves that keeps the audience engaged throughout the video clip.

Victoria Beckham Instagram

The soccer star,47, in no time, posted the video on his private Instagram account. It took place on Saturday. For the really ravishing video of his better half singing and dancing, he just captioned the very same post in a perfect way. The words he picked and grouped to assemble a caption were something enjoyable. “Awesome Karaoke night with the well-famous Posh Spice, the stunning Victoria Beckham”, he added.

While performing her favorite track, the singer sported a Little Black Posh-inspired dress, and she looked really comfortable wearing such a piece of cloth. Her hair was well tied and grouped together using a bun. No single strands were seen on her face. The only thing which kept highlighted on her face was intense confidence and pleasure.

The reason for her happiness cannot be limited to just one or two explanations. The initial thing that boosts the singer was that she was on a very private vacation with the love of her life, the second thing was that she was performing her all-time favorite track, and the third is not the least that she is making her lovely performance for her sweetheart.

Once the singer came to know the video which was taken by her hubby was posted on his Instagram account, Victoria, 48, reposted the video on her own private Instagram account by adding it as a story. From her side too, the deep love she holds for Beckham was clearly seen. For the Instagram story she added, Posh Spice tagged her hubby @davidbeckham and said, it’s just for you. She dedicated the song to the co-owner of Salford City and added a Spiceworld sticker in the caption.

It’s not a surprise why Victoria Beckham loves this track which was from decades back. It’s not other than she was a fellow star of the prominent girl group – Spice Girls. The nickname ‘posh Spice’ was tagged on her right after over 100 million brilliant records were sold all over the world, and the group was then the top-selling female group of all spans.

Victoria is a personality who seems to be very active on social media, and she curiously shares everything publicly which always makes her buffs know about her personal life every now and then. When Victoria was on her family vacation, she consistently posted snaps taken from the spot of summer vacation. She never missed making it public, and for a week the audience’s attention was following her. She recently launched a new TikTok account and introduced it to her fans by making a video featuring the singer. She then channeled her iconic Spice Girls persona.

Among the vacation snaps she shared, one was well-noted by the social media users. The photo highlighted Victoria and David relishing a water sports adventure. She tagged Beckham and said her hubby got her on a jet ski. She ended her words by showing her curiosity, ‘what’s next?’.

Though Victoria got a massive fan circle, she opened up her heart to reveal the fact that Harper, her daughter is not a big fan of her mommy’s Spice Girls wardrobe. Mommy’s girl even once said that the skirts Victoria used when she was in the Spice Girls were unsuitable as it was totally short.