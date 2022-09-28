Vanna White Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Age!

Vanna Marie Rosich was born on 18th February 1957, Conway, South Carolina. Vanna White is the girl child of Joan and Miguel Rosich. Parents of Vanna had divorced when she was a baby. Her beautiful mother remarried a man called Herbert White, Jr. Vanna took his last name.

She was grown up in North Myrtle Beach and graduated from North Myrtle Beach High School. She shifted to Atlanta to attend the Atlanta School of Fashion and Design.

Throughout college, Vanna was a contestant in the 1978 pageant for Miss Georgia USA. In 1979, she shifted to Los Angeles to practice an acting career. In June 1980, Vanna was a contestant on “The Price is Right.”

Presently, she is an American film actress and television personality well-known as the hostess of Wheel of Fortune. Vanna White got her recognition when she was featured on TV in 1980.

She is unquestionably the most entertaining and talented game show host. She has a great fan following and has inspired several young girls.

Furthermore, she has featured in Goddess of Love, Double Dragon, and The King of Queens. Coming to her personal life, she remained wedded to restaurant owner George Santo Pietro from 1990 to 2002. While Vanna she also dated actor John Gibson, prevalent businessman John Donaldson and Michael Kaye.

Key Facts About Vanna White

She was first hired as a substitute for Susan Stafford in 1975, however, that part-time gig speedily turned into her full-time career.

Vanna owns the title identified by the Guinness World Records for the most frequent clapper.

She posed for some semi-nude images which eventually found their way to Playboy magazine.

Vanna was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in 2006.

She is famous for hosting the progressively acclaimed game show, Wheel of Fortune.

Vanna had lent her beautiful voice to the animated television series Twinkle Little Star and Captain Planet, The Real Story of Twinkle and the Planeteers.

In 2013, she made an appearance on the WWE Hall of Fame show together with numerous celebrities involving Arnold Schwarzenegger, John Travolta, and Donald Trump.

In 1987, Vanna published an autobiography named Vanna Speaks!

In 2006, Vanna earned a spot at the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Vanna White Sources Of Income

Vanna is one of top America’s most iconic game show hosts. While a foremost portion of her fortune comes from Wheel of Fortune, Vanna does have a few other things in her professional career.

In 1981, she booked a character in the film, Looker. Vanna also made an appearance in the horror film Graduation Day, as well as on a number of television series like Married with Children, Just Shoot Me, The A-Team, and The King of Queens.

In addition to her acting career, the 63-year-old also makes money from her yarn label, Vanna’s Choice. Yeah, the TV celebrity has a passion for knitting and began her own line back in 2007.

Vanna White Net Worth

Vanna White is a popular American television personality, model, and actress well-known as the hostess and puzzle-board turner of Wheel of Fortune.

Vanna White has a predicted net worth of $70 million dollars. Intriguingly, that makes her marginally richer than her Wheel co-host Pat Sajak.

Her additional net worth came from her previous marriage to an extremely successful real estate developer/restaurateur called George Santo Pietro.

As of 2021, she has a predicted net worth of more than $80 million. Vanna made this fortune by being active in her professional career for over 3 decades.

She has been magnificently hosting ‘Wheel of Fortune’ since 1982. She has guest featured in several other movies and TV series and has also voiced on TV shows.

Vanna has been the star spokesperson of Spring Air Mattresses since the 1980s. During her earlier days, she also did modeling and has also modeled in lingerie.

In 1993, Vanna efficiently sued the Samsung Electronics corporation over a commercial after the company released a commercial that starred a smiling robot that turned letters on the game show.

White claimed that the company was utilizing her likeness without permission. Unbelievably, Vanna ended up winning the lawsuit after numerous appeals and was awarded $403,000 in damages.

Vanna White Houses

Vanna and her husband lived in the gated community well-known as The Mulholland Estate before ultimately building a 15,000-square-foot house in Beverly Park gated community. However, after their divorce, they relinquished the house and rented it for $175,000 per month.

In 2017, the couple scheduled the house for sale at $47.5 million. They also retained another house nearby which they sold independently at $22 million.

Apart from the investments made together with her now ex-husband, Vanna likes to utilize her income to contribute to apartment buildings.

During the early 2000s, she bought a 10,000 square-feet mansion on the hill above Beverly Hills for $3.4 million. Presently, the house has a predicted value of $10 million.

In 2013, the personality paid $1.125 million for a home around Sherman Oaks, California. In May 2020, she listed the beautiful home for rent at $20,000 per month.

Vanna White Cars

Presently, we are not having any information concerning the cars she owns. If in the future, we get any updates regarding this we surely update immediately.

Vanna White Involvement In Charity

Vanna White donates half the proceeds from her yarn sales to St. Jude’s. During 2018, White and Lion Brand Yarn reached an unbelievable $2 million in donations.

Vanna White Biggest Milestones In Net Worth

Her big achievement in her career began when she became the hostess of Wheel of Fortune. In 1987 she aired her autobiography Vanna Speaks! which became a bestseller.

Later that year she starred in a Playboy pictorial showing images taken of her and her boyfriend. In 1988 she featured in an NBC television film Goddess of Love. The movie was panned universally by critics, with TV Guide joking that White’s acting was “wheely” terrible.

Vanna White Quotes

She inspired young girls with her working and pinning a few words to encourage them to work harder, ‘I’m a mom, a full-time mom when I’m not taping. I do the carpool thing and bake the cookies and do the homework.’ In addition, on personal terms she quotes a few more words, ‘I will say I remember the finest things in terms of publicity was being on the cover of Newsweek.’

Vanna White Social Media Involvement

Vanna White shares a very close bond with her family members and often shares amazing images with them on her Instagram account.

Vanna has made her family proud by being one of the well-known actresses in the Hollywood industry. White is also active on social media and has amassed nearly 45.7K followers on Instagram.

