Saquon Barkley Net Worth, Sources Of Income, Bio!

Saquon Barkley is an American professional football player running back for the National Football League’s (NFL) New York Giants. His teammates enjoy playing with him.

The player on the opposite team despises playing against him. He is the NFL’s future. Before entering the NFL in 2018, Barkley played three seasons of college football at Penn State, accumulating 5,557 all-purpose yards.

Barkley received a lot of attention during the 2017 Heisman Trophy voting, came in fourth with 304 total votes, took third in the Maxwell Award voting, and won other national and Big Ten Conference awards.

Barkley broke and set a number of Penn State records over the course of his three-year collegiate career. Barkley was chosen by the Giants as the second overall choice in the 2018 NFL Draft.

In order to reach a 1,300+ yard rushing season as a rookie with the New York Giants in 2018, Barkley set multiple leagues and team records.

He was crowned the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year and was selected to play in the 2018 Pro Bowl. Injuries plagued Barkley for the entirety of the Giants’ 2019 and 2020 campaigns.

Key Facts About Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley is born on February 9, 1997, in The Bronx to his parents Alibay Barkley and Tonya Johnson, in a family of athletes.

He has a girlfriend named Anna Congdon with whom he has a daughter.

In 2014, he was honored with “Mr. Pennsylvania Football.”

The state of Pennsylvania officially proclaimed March 14 as “Saquon Barkley Day” in 2018.

Barkley participated in a march through Coplay, Pennsylvania with his family. The marching band from Barkley’s high school, Whitehall, and young football players from the league he played in as a kid also participated in the procession.

Saquon Barkley Sources Of Income

Saquon Barkley has various sources from which he earns his net worth. His sources of income include:

NFL Salary

Saquon’s contract with the New York Giants includes a $20 million signing bonus and a minimum guaranteed salary. The contract stipulates a basic wage of $7 million per year. In addition to his NFL career contract, Barkley earns an estimated $4.5 million from endorsement deals.

Endorsement Deals

Barkley has agreed to endorse Pepsi’s 2018 NFL Rookie of the Year campaign. Nike, Visa, Panini America, and Dunkin Donuts are among other significant endorsement agreements that are certain to prevent Barkley from approaching his NFL pay.

Earnings Through Investments

Saquon features a number of noteworthy investment protocols. Barkley wants to give his career earnings to the right people.

His goal is to assist in improving things in the proper manner with the aid of the appropriate individuals. Therefore, Barkley believes that saving up his NFL earnings for as long as possible will enable him to use them more effectively.

Saquon Barkley Net Worth

Saquon Barkley has built quite the enviable fortune as of 2022, which is estimated to be about USD $40 Million dollars. Barkley has an estimated yearly income of more than $3 Million. He is the New York Giants’ best and most well-liked running back in American football.

The football field is where the majority of that wealth originated. Just from his pay, he has accumulated over 35 million dollars. He has numerous endorsement agreements.

Every year, he earns roughly $5 million from endorsements. He will become a hundred millionaire in three years with his next contract.

With such a massive net worth, Saquon Barkley lives a very wealthy, lavishing, and comfortable lifestyle with his family which is clearly shown through his social media profiles.

Saquon Barkley Houses

Carrying such huge net worth, Saquon Barkley owns a luxurious house. During his early days, he made a promise to his mother to purchase a beautiful house for their family.

In 2018, he was able to fulfill his promise. Barkley bought a cozy and luxurious mansion in Pennsylvania, United States of America, for his family.

The mansion has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a living space of 3355 square feet. Furthermore, Barkley spent his formative years in the same neighborhood as the location of this magnificent mansion. He also owns one of the best properties in New York which is worth $10 million.

Saquon Barkley Cars

Saquon Barkley is fond of cars and loves driving. He drives some of the priciest vehicles. But, the names of his cars are not known right now.

Saquon Barkley has been seen mostly driving his black BMW with his family, friends, and girlfriend. When we will get the information about his car names, we will update it immediately.

Saquon Barkley Involvement In Charity

Over the years, Saquon Barkley has contributed a considerable portion of his fortune to various causes.

He has been donating to the Covenant House New Jersey, which aims to cater to the needs of the poor people, for three-plus years.

Covenant House provides long-term shelter as well as acute assistance to the homeless and destitute.

Saquon announced raising money to support the uncommon genetic disorder 22q on the television program “Good Morning America.”

Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, Barkley Saquon assists in meal delivery via the Pepsi Corporation’s platform for the “Give Meals, Give Hope” initiative. To further combat child hunger, Barkley has partnered with Pepsi through No Kid Hungry.

Saquon Barkley Biggest Milestones In Net Worth

Saquon Barkley’s biggest milestone in his net worth is his salary from the New York Giants of the National Football League (NFL). In addition, he was among the top 10 football aspirants in football.

Seeing his wealth history, Barkley has USD $37 Million in the year 2021. In 2020 and 2019, Saquon has $34 million and $31 million respectively. He has $29 million and $27 million in the year 2018 and 1017 respectively.

Quotes By Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley said several quotes about various things such as life, perfection, winning, confidence, and others, that will make you fall in love with him even more.

On patience, he wrote, “Perfection is impossible, but you don’t stop aiming for it.”

For self-love, he said, “I’m very confident in myself and I want to be one of the best.”

On success, Barkley said, “Sometimes in life, you have to make a selfish decision and do what’s best for you.”

For his professional career, he wrote, “I’m not naïve. It’s football. You’re going to make mistakes.”

Saquon Barkley Social Media Involvements

Saquon Barkley is involved on social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. He mostly updates his daily routines and every new thing coming up in his life.

His Twitter handle is by the username as @saquon, where he has 478.5K followers. His Instagram account is verified by the name as @saquon, where he has 2.4 Million followers, and he is the most active there.

His official Facebook account is not known to us. We will update his Facebook handle when we get to know it. You can check out his daily routine and new updates on its social media platforms to stay connected to him.

