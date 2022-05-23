Chris Pratt Says Marvel Costar Chris Hemsworth Is ‘Like Thor In Real Life: ‘The Sweetest Dude’!!

The feedback that Chris Pratt has given regarding Chris Hemsworth is positive. Chris Pratt, who also appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder, stated that the experience was “wonderful” and “loved every minute” of filming in Australia, where Hemsworth was born and raised.

Chris Pratt Calls Chris Hemsworth “The Sweetest Dude”

It was an absolute pleasure to watch him film this in Australia alongside his fellow Australians. He referred to the filmmaker Taika Waititi, who is about to become a father of three children, as “outrageous.” In addition to that, he mentioned that “His fashion is quite distinctive.”

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Pratt plays the role of Star-Lord, a figure who appears in films relating to the Guardians of the Galaxy. Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, has been in several Marvel movies throughout his career. Thor: Love and Thunder, which debuted its first teaser trailer in the previous month, will reunite the two in the summertime.

Thor: The Dark World (2013), Ragnarok (2015), and Love and Thunder are the three previous films starring Thor that was released before Love and Thunder (2017).

James Gunn, the director of “Guardians of the Galaxy,” was forced to cope with outrage after a fan suggested that Patrick Wilson should take over for Chris Pratt in the role of Star-Lord. Gunns was able to meet the demand despite its high level successfully. When presented with the request, Gunn responded with a question: “For what?”

Because of the fictitious and incorrect assumptions, you have made about him? Because of something you heard about him that wasn’t true that you heard from someone else? It is doubtful that Chris Pratt will ever be replaced in the role of Star-Lord; nevertheless, the director has stated that “if he ever were, we would all be leaving with him.”

Chris Pratt, who was one of the original members of the intergalactic team, made his debut in the film industry as an actor in the 2014 movie “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Because of his earlier part as Andy in the television series Parks and Recreation, he is now well-known to the general public.

During an interview with Game Radar’s SFX Magazine, the actor, who is 42 years old, discussed his Marvel co-star, whom he described as an actor who is unlike any other with whom he has collaborated. Pratt has stated that Chris Hemsworth is one of his favorite co-stars. His disposition is nothing but love and light.

Chris Pratt, who co-starred in Thor: Love and Thunder with Chris Hemsworth, claimed that he had a “great” time making the movie in Australia, which is Hemsworth’s home country, and that he was “very delighted” that they took him along. Pratt is 38 years old. It was a pleasure to watch him interact with all of his fellow Australians while filming this in Australia, where he had traveled to shoot the scene.

