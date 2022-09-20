Valencia Prime Net Worth, Cause Of Death, Age, Career!

Valencia Prime, a well-known drag queen, reportedly passed away while performing on stage in Philadelphia due to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Tabu Lounge and Sports Establishment is a homosexual bar where the drag queen passed out while performing. According to Asia Monroe, a fellow performer, Prime was unresponsive when the paramedics arrived.

All You Need To Know About Valencia Prime Net Worth, Cause Of Death!

Valencia Prime, a drag queen, was well-liked in her hometown of Philadelphia. Tragically, she died at the young age of 25. She went unconscious during a concert on September 12 and failed to regain consciousness. Given how abruptly she became ill, followers and community members are curious to know what caused her death.

Owner of Tabu and Mother of Prime Reported More about Performer’s Fate. Owner of Tabu Jeffrey Scotland claims that Prime dropped out on stage. Prime, a well-known and emerging artist, received media platforms appreciation from the venue. Among her followers, she had a kind and upbeat demeanor.

Valencia was referred to as the matriarch of drag queens as an enthusiastic supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community and a beacon of hope.

Numerous members of the LGBTQIA+ community flocked to honor the celebrity. Aloe Vera, a gigging artist, sent a touching comment on Facebook about their efforts to remain courageous and resilient in response to Prime’s advice to do so.

Valencia, referred to as “Philadelphia’s Plus Size Dancing Diva” in the Philadelphia region, was a highly bright and rising star in the performing arts and a person who was constantly full of life and optimism. Although Valencia Prime is leaving the world, we won’t forget the brilliance Valencia gave to the stage.

For the time being, Valencia Prime’s funeral costs are being covered via a GoFundMe page. Since Valencia’s passing, there has been a flood of love from her friends, family, and the LGBTQ community.

The Philadelphia-born Valencia was a 25-year-old trans-woman. According to sources, Valencia was a black woman with American citizenship. She aspired to many different individuals while being transgender.

Full Name Valencia Prime Profession Drag Queen Source Of Income TV shows, social media Biggest Assets Nil Residence Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Date Of Birth 2 April 1997 Age 25 years Gender Female Nationality American Marital Status Single Education Rowan College Wealth Type Self-made

Key Facts About Valencia Prime

Valencia was welcomed into this world on April 2, 1997, by Christiana Marcus-McRae.

At the time of her passing, Valencia was 25.

New Jersey native Valencia Prime attended Delran High School.

Valencia Prime graduated from Rowan College in New Jersey with a degree.

Before her death, Valencia Prime was pursuing her studies by enrolling in a Child Psychology course at Temple University.

She acquired the moniker “Philadelphia’s Plus Size Dancing Diva” due to her status as a drag queen performer.

In a Philadelphia gay club, Valencia Prime hosted her maiden show of the “Prime Time” program.

Valencia Prime stood at 5 feet and 7 inches and weighed about 75 kg.

Due to atherosclerosis, Valencia passed away. Given her weight state, she has previously received the same diagnosis.

Valencia Prime Sources Of Income

The drag queen and LGBTQIA+ matriarch Valencia Prime made the majority of her money as a performer and “Prime Time” Drag queen Show host.

A person who mimics and frequently exaggerates feminine gender signifiers and gender roles for entertainment purposes is known as a drag queen.

These people are mostly male. However, persons of other genders and sexual orientations also perform as drag queens. Drag queens are currently identified with homosexual males and gay culture.

Additionally, She had a sizable fan base on numerous social media sites, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. As time went on, her fan base grew, resulting in her having a passive income stream.

Valencia Prime Net Worth

At just 25 years old, Valencia became a fortune thanks to her profession as a drag performer. She had to depart this planet so soon is incredibly depressing. She amassed a staggering $1 million in personal wealth because of her drag show, “Prime Time.”

Her fame and charisma on stage could have brought her closer to the million-dollar mark if she had still been alive. Although drag queens often earn a good living, their annual airfare, hairdressing, and cosmetics costs can easily reach $10,000.

Most drag queens make significantly less money than the few who make over $100,000 annually. The average American bar receives between $50 and $250 per night, plus tips.

Valencia Prime should have made between $60,000 and $80,000 a year, according to Refinery 29’s estimation. A simple, unstyled wig costing $50, one with a lace front, and a professionally styled wig costing $200 were additional expenses Valerie had to pay for as a drag performer.

She consistently spent $30 on a foundation for her face, $50 on a contouring kit, and other expensive cosmetics to fill her makeup bag.

Must Read:- Chainsaw Man Anime Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot!

Valencia Prime Philanthropy

Valencia is said to have assisted several people dealing with despair and low self-worth, even though it is unknown what humanitarian work Valencia has done.

Everyone can remember the sweet buddy from Valencia who always made time to help others. To pay for her funeral, a fund has now been established. Despite having an $8000 budget, the funding received more than that.

Due to Valencia’s enormous popularity among her followers, the money easily exceeded the goal and has now accumulated to $11,000. We can only hope that a portion of the money will be used to assist those afflicted by the disease that claimed Valencia from us, atherosclerosis.

Valencia Prime Social Media

Valencia had a strong presence on social networks when she was living and after she passed away. With 2.9k+ followers and over 130 posts, Prime was active on Instagram under the handle @valencia prime.

The GoFundMe page was set up by Prime’s friend and fellow performer Nikita Sinnn Monroe to help the star’s family with funeral costs. The untimely passing of Monroe’s friend was also discussed on social media.

In the post, she begged for support for Prime’s family during these trying times from her fans and friends.

Dr. Timaree Schmit, a cabaret artist, and sexual expression counselor, also expressed her admiration for Prime on Twitter. In the post, she gave Prime high marks for her attributes.

Also expressing compassion for Prime was drag star, Brittany Lynn. She was conscious of Prime’s dedication to providing for everyone and respected it.

Read More:- Mike Evans Net Worth, Age, Career, Early Life, Sources Of Income!